LIVE OAK — With last week’s close of the 2020 Florida legislative session, several projects in Suwannee and Hamilton counties got a boost through appropriations bills.
Chuck Brannan, the Republican representative from the state’s 10th District that includes Hamilton and Suwannee counties, helped obtain the funding for improvements to the Suwannee County fairgrounds as well as an appropriation towards the construction of a fire station north of Interstate 10 in Suwannee County and funding for water improvements for the Town of White Springs.
“We’ll keep our fingers crossed that with all this stuff going on that it won’t affect these projects,” Brannan said. “We’ll just have to hope for the best.
“Hope the governor signs it with everything going on.”
Currently there are no fire stations north of the railroad tracks in Suwannee County. County officials have identified a piece of property north of I-10 off of U.S. Highway 129 as a potential site for a new station. County officials requested additional funding during last September’s legislative delegation hearing to help jumpstart the project.
The legislature approved $750,000 for that fire station.
“The fire station was critical,” Brannan said. “That was very important.”
The $500,000 for the Suwannee County Fairgrounds is on top of the $350,000 approved a year ago for improvements to the fairgrounds.
In Hamilton County, the Town of White Springs was approved for $150,000 towards upgrading the public water system including additional fire hydrants along the water service main.
Brannan said the town isn’t the only municipality needing help to upgrade those systems, noting a critical situation in Fort White, which was approved for a $2.8 million project.
“Down in Fort White, they have a dilapidated, falling apart water system,” Brannan said. “They were pressure washing some of their tanks the other day and just blew some holes in them, they were so rusted through.
“They were just in a critical juncture.”
In addition to those local appropriations requests, Brannan said he was proud of the work the legislature did in approving a 3% raise for state employees as well as additional funding above that raise for correctional officers.
“We told correctional officers we were going to fight for them,” he added.
Brannan said he is also hopeful that Gov. Ron DeSantis will approve the legislators’ work in raising teacher pay, not only starting pay but the pay for veteran teachers as well.
It’s an issue he knows well as his wife, Lorelie, is an assistant state attorney.
“I was not a fan of just raising the starting pay,” he said. “Same thing happened to my wife last year. They raised the starting assistant state attorney’s pay to $50,000 and the new person coming right out of law school and coming to work at the state attorney’s office is not making a whole lot less than she’s making.
“That compression factor affected her too, so I understand it.
Brannan thanked Rob Bradley, the Senate appropriations chair that also served Suwannee County as part of the Third District, and Travis Cummings, the House’s budget chair, for their work in guiding the local bills through.
“Having those two on your team and pushing things along certainly makes it a little easier,” Brannan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.