PERRY — A Branford woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Taylor County.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old woman from Branford was driving north on Cow Creek Road around 4:20 p.m. Thursday when her pickup truck hit a pothole in the middle of the road.
The truck then spun counter-clockwise and off the road to left where the driver’s side of the truck hit a tree and a dirt embankment, according to the FHP report.
Following the collision, the truck overturned and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Two passengers in the truck, a 4-year-old girl from Branford and a 25-year-old woman from Perry suffered minor injuries in the crash.
