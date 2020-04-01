WHITE SPRINGS — Walter McKenzie was at home Saturday when he received a call from a neighbor asking if he had water.
McKenzie, White Springs’ vice mayor, said the neighbor said their water wasn’t working. However, when McKenzie checked, his was just fine.
Soon thereafter, though, McKenzie saw a post on social media about bubbles coming through the sidewalk on River Street.
That is when McKenzie knew something was wrong and began to investigate.
The problem: a broken water line and a boil water order for the town, which is expected to be lifted today.
McKenzie contacted interim Town Manager Tommie Jones who began to have line fixed. A team that included Ray Vaughn worked throughout the night Saturday and into Sunday to restore water to those that lost it.
With the boil water order, residents should bring their water to a boil at 212 degrees for at least a minute to ensure it it safe for consumption.
