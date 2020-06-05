JENNINGS — An unidentified body was recovered Thursday from the Alapaha River near Jennings by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Harrell Reid said the body had been transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Jacksonville in order to conduct an autopsy.
Reid said he was not going to speculate on the identity of the deceased prior to the autopsy being completed.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.