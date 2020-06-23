LIVE OAK — They all agreed on one thing.
At the Suwannee County Voters League’s Meet the Candidates forum June 15, the candidates present that were running for seats on the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners were in agreement that none were a fan of the deal the county made with Klausner Lumber One in 2013.
Current board members Don Hale and Ronnie Richardson as well as Travis Land and Franklin White assured resident Anita Williams that they would not have supported that agreement.
“That was one of the worst decisions I’ve seen in a long time,” said White, who is running for the District 5 seat on the BOCC against Richardson in an Aug. 18 universal primary.
“That’s why there needs to be transparency. That’s why you need to see what’s happening at the board meeting, not behind closed doors.”
Richardson, the District 5 incumbent, added: “Absolutely not…A bad decision is a bad decision all the way around. When you look at a company that has a record like Klausner of picking up and moving, we knew it was going to happen.”
Richardson, who owns an insurance agency and is a pastor, said he is someone that looks to serve. He also said his experience and leadership will be valuable as the county tries to navigate the post COVID-19 pandemic waters.
“Leadership matters,” Richardson said, adding that the county has made significant progress in the past four years while he was on the board. “When the storm clouds rise and the times get tough, proven leadership is essential.”
White, too, said lean times are coming due to the pandemic. But as an owner of three successful businesses, he said he has the experience to help the county survive those tough times on the horizon.
“Who do you want in control of your money?” he asked, adding he wants to see better roads in the county as well as new employment opportunities.
“If you elect me, I will spend your money the same way I spend mine: needs before wants and living within your means. I will fight every day for the fifth district and our share of those tax dollars.”
Hale, the incumbent from District 1, said he has proven during his first term the ability to take action, from helping the county acquire state funding for a fire station north of Live Oak to the Middle and Lower Suwannee River and Withlacoochee River Task Force that has joined together elected officials from across North Central Florida to try and put a stop to the ongoing wastewater spills out of Valdosta, Georgia.
“We’ve put enough pressure on Valdosta that last year they passed a local tax, raising about $60 million a year and they’ve allotted $40 million of that to fixing their sewage spills,” Hale said. “The pressure’s on them and they’re making progress.”
Hale faces Brooks Carroll in a universal primary Aug. 18 as well. Carroll did not attend the forum.
Land is one of three candidates vying for the District 3 seat being vacated by Ricky Gamble. Also running for the spot on the BOCC are Cinda Foster and Steven Kirby. That race will also be determined in an Aug. 18 universal primary.
With a background in banking as well as real estate and sales, Land said he is prepared to be a representative for the district. Those experiences have allowed him to learn to listen to the customer, or in this case, the residents of Suwannee County.
He, too, said the county must be careful with its spending due to the pandemic.
“I believe that today’s decisions affect tomorrow’s future,” Land said, adding he won’t raise taxes unless the voters deem it necessary. “Short-term fixes are not good for long-term problems.
“My dad taught me that if you’re going to do it, do it right the first time.”
Kirby, whose grandfather, Kenneth McLeod, served on the county commission 50 years ago, agreed with Richardson that the county is moving in the right direction.
“I take pride in these deep Suwannee County roots,” Kirby said. “The one thing I’ve heard from going door to door and talking about our community is to have more opportunities for our youth.
“We must have the jobs and the social activities to give them the opportunity and the desire to stay in Suwannee County.
Foster, meanwhile, said her accounting and grant writing experience, will benefit the county should she be elected.
“Now I would like to stand up and be the voice for my district and repay my gratitude for my community,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.