MAYO — Lafayette Babe Ruth will have a 2020 season.
The Lafayette County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved permitting the league to play its 2020 season, beginning in June and lasting through August, at its May 26 meeting.
Geoff Condy approached the board with the request on the behalf of the league so that the county’s youth could play their season following the re-opening of the state in phases.
“We will do our best to provide a safe playing experience for all the players,” Condy told the board.
Approximately 65% of the players and families that originally signed up for the league are still interested in playing following the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Condy said.
The board asked about the possibility of checking the temperatures of players as well as spectators during the season.
Condy, though, told the board that with the number of entrances to the ball fields and the number of spectators that could attend, that was not feasible.
Lafayette Babe Ruth, though, will have all players and families sign a waiver that will relieve liability from the league and other parties should someone test positive for the virus during the season.
“I’m all for letting people being responsible about this on their own,” Commissioner Anthony Adams said about allowing the league to play. “They should be able to be responsible enough to stay home if they are sick, and I believe that we should be able to allow people to make their own choices.
“There has been enough government outreach as it is, let them decide if they want to participate.”
The board also discussed numerous reports and calls for law enforcement to respond to campers in the county’s parks that are using motorized campers and motorhomes. The parks are designated for primitive camping only.
The board tabled the discussion until its June 8 meeting where it will further discuss a possible resolution that prohibits all camping in the parks.
During the meeting, the board also unanimously approved a resolution that will close a portion of SW Wimberley Circle, a county maintained road, per a request from Midway Baptist Church. The church will be building a new road along the church’s property line.
Another resolution the board passed calls for the expedient action of requesting local government funding that has been given to the state from the federal government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds are appropriated based on population, and must be spent by local governments by Dec. 31, 2020, as compensation for costs incurred by local governments due to the pandemic.
