LIVE OAK — While Florida begins the process of re-opening, two local festivals won’t be this year.
The 27th annual Wellborn Blueberry Festival, which had been slated for June 6, was canceled by the Wellborn Community Association on Monday. The 10th annual Wild Blackberry Festival in Jasper, slated for June 13, was canceled Thursday by organizers.
“After careful consideration regarding the current social-economic status quo, it is with my sincerest regret to inform you that the 27th Annual Wellborn Blueberry Festival is cancelled,” WCA President Jordan Weldon said in a statement to festival vendors, sponsors, volunteers and friends.
“There are no plans for this event to be rescheduled for a later date this calendar year.”
Likewise, Cindy Eatmon with the Old Jail Committee that plans the Wild Blackberry Festival said the committee is following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-opening plan, which puts the festival in Phase 3.
“Thank you so much for all the support from the community, vendors & sponsors that has been given over the past 10 years,” Eatmon said in the statement. “We are looking forward to the 2021 Wild Blackberry Festival.
“Please continue to be safe: Practice social distancing & washing your hands.”
Weldon said the WCA is also looking forward to next year’s event as well as its other numerous events including Children’s Halloween and Christmas parties. He noted the Blueberry Festival is the group’s biggest fundraiser, attracting vendors from across the state as well as Georgia and Alabama.
“We look forward to seeing you all again soon,” Weldon said in the statement. “Until then, please stay safe and well.”
