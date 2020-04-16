JENNINGS, Fla. — Looking to encourage and inspire through the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Army veteran Joey Williams took action last week.
On April 7, the Hamilton County resident who was deployed to Afghanistan in 2008, stood on the NW County Road 141 overpass of Interstate 75 waving an American flag.
“After 9/11, Americans flew flags everywhere,” said Williams, who spent 12 years in the U.S. Army. “We as a nation came together through that tragedy, we have lost so many people throughout this pandemic; I think it’s time that we come together as a nation.
“I’m just here to encourage as many people as I can, I think that’s what we all need right now.”
The flag Williams was flying on the interstate overpass generally flies by the side of the road next to flags supporting President Donald Trump on his property in Jennings. But Williams said he felt like it could serve a bigger mission.
“Today, this flag flies for a good reason,” he said. “This is an American thing; this is a thing to inspire hope and cheer. We all really need a little hope and cheer right now with all of this going on around us.”
As he tries to inspire others, Williams said he hopes people follow the guidance that is provided by their leaders, both national and local.
“We all need to get in the right mind of thinking,” he added. “God saved me, I was blown up 7 times in my deployment to Afghanistan, if God can save me, He can save our nation.
“We’re gonna come together as one again, and come back stronger after we beat this. People need to listen to the Doctors and those we have elected to represent us though and stay home as much as we can.”
On April 7, Williams stood on the overpass proudly flying his flag from early that morning until late that evening. He said he plans to fly the flag more at the same location to continue to inspire and encourage Americans traveling until this pandemic is over.
“I hope to spark the fire in others to do the same thing, and help spread cheer and hope across our nation by flying flags where everyone can see,” he said. “That’s my hope. We did it after 9/11, this virus is affecting us all, and we all are at risk.
“I just want us to be together on this, as a nation. We will overcome it, we just need to stay hopeful for a better future for all of us.”
