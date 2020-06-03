LIVE OAK — Will Howland was just wanting a place to get a cup of coffee.
So in January 2018, Howland opened the Arise Coffee Bar at Howland’s Express. Now, the business is planning on expanding with a second location at Live Oak Commons, the former Pic ’N’ Save shopping plaza which will be the new home to the Live Oak Post Office.
“I really just started it, thinking, ‘Hey, there’s nowhere to get coffee. I’d like to start something so we could have coffee here,’” Howland said, adding the goal is to open in late August, depending on when construction on the building is completed.
“It was a successful thing. It’s not just successful financially but also in helping people because that’s really our primary goal is to help others.”
The new location will allow Howland to also expand on what is offered by the coffee shop. It will offer a drive-up service similar to the original location, but will also feature a walk-up window.
“With the current climate and how things are kind of playing out with this virus, we want to make it available for people to not have to come inside,” he said, adding it will also be convenient for those patrons walking up to the post office.
For those that are wanting to enter the coffee shop, though, the second Arise Coffee Bar will also have seating available, unlike the current location, and will be serving food.
“We’re going to really be focusing on food at this location,” Howland said.
Those food options will include salad bowls, wraps and sandwiches. Howland said the food will be sourced as locally as possible including cheese and milk from Wainwright Dairy just outside of Live Oak.
Those local sources will make the food options fresh and healthy, which is of the utmost importance to Howland.
“My wife and I we’re very much into health food,” he said. “There’s just no option in Live Oak.
“We feel a lot of problems, a lot of issues, a lot of being getting sick…come because of what we eat. We want to provide a healthier option for Live Oak.”
Howland added he had looked previously for a possible second location and when those plans continued to fall through, he had given up on that goal. Rather, he said the focus shifted to the original location as well as Across the River Roasters, his roastery that produces specialty coffee products as well as the beans used at the coffee shop.
But then Howland was approached about the spot at Live Oak Commons.
“That kind of reawoke the second location for us,” Howland said.
