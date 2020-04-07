LIVE OAK — The Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday evening another confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Suwannee County, the 33rd known case in the county.
The patient is an 84-year-old female who had close contact with an existing case.
A 5-year-old female was announced Tuesday morning.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County (DOH-Suwannee) is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
The county has had 202 people sampled for testing with 167 testing negative for the virus. Two are still awaiting test results.
The health department data shows that 28 of the county’s cases are either staff or residents at long-term care facilities. Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center administration confirmed in a statement to WTXL-TV on Sunday that their facility had positive tests in both employees and residents.
Five people from the county have been hospitalized from the virus, according to the health department’s data. The data also shows 28 of the confirmed cases reside in Live Oak, one in O’Brien with the other eight residences listed as missing.
Hamilton County has had one confirmed case, while 45 people have tested negative with one result still pending.
There have been no confirmed cases in Lafayette County where 31 people have been sampled with 29 results returned negative and two still awaiting testing. Liberty County is the only other county in the state without a confirmed case. Gilchrist County’s first known case was announced Tuesday evening.
Overall, there are 14,747 confirmed cases in the state with 1,894 people being hospitalized from the virus and 296 deaths.
