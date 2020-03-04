LIVE OAK, Fla. — Kathy Tompkins didn’t know where to turn.
Her husband, Larry Crouch, passed away in November and shortly before he died, a limb off a large tree at the corner of their mobile home fell and smashed the house.
On disability, Tompkins didn’t have the funding to have her roof replaced, nor did she have much luck in finding help anyway.
“Nobody could help me because my trailer is too old, they say,” Tompkins said last week about her mobile home that was built in 1988.
But a worried friend, Kathy McHale, passed along Jim Broe’s number and encouraged Tompkins to reach out to Broe and the American Legion Harry C. Gray II Memorial Post 107.
Still, Tompkins didn’t call. At least not right away.
“I had their number but I held off on calling,” she said. “Everybody I had contacted had rejected me.”
Finally, one day while attempting to cut limbs off a tree with her disabled arm, Tompkins decided to make the call.
“I finally was like, someone has to be able to help me with this,” she recalled.
So she called for help. Not with repairing the damaged roof.
No, Tompkins just called and requested some fire wood.
Armed with a wood splitter at home, Tompkins just asked if they could cut the wood and she would do the splitting.
The help arrived soon. The same day she called soon.
And they haven’t left yet.
“We were cutting down trees on my property and splitting it by hand to bring it to her,” Broe said.
But the American Legion didn’t stop with the fire wood request.
Rather, they jumped in to help tackle the bigger problem of the roof.
Tompkins said they come out and work on it little by little every few days when they have materials to work with.
That is the biggest problem, Broe said.
“We’ve got the grunt help,” he said with a laugh.
The request for assistance from Tompkins, whose husband served in the Vietnam War, is not rare. Broe said calls come in weekly for help with various needs.
“We try to help as many people out as we can,” he said. “If we’ve got the volunteer help, the post will usually come up with a little bit of money for the materials.”
The American Legion Auxiliary has helped with some of the funding for the roof repairs, which began in the area of the fireplace and working out from there. Tompkins has taken to sleeping in the living room of her house, blocking off the bedroom area where plastic sheeting and tin are covering the damaged roof.
Broe said the Legion’s team of volunteers, with three or four regularly helping out at Tompkins’ house, are not construction workers. Rather, he said they’re all just homeowners that are used to making those necessary repairs.
And as for why the Legion stepped in to help Tompkins?
“Just because we want to help as many vets and vet families as we can,” he said. “We have a lot of dedicated people at our post.
“For a relatively small post, we’ve got a pretty good bank of people that will come out and do things for us.”
And they have banked up some goodwill with those receiving the help like Tompkins too.
“I don’t know where I’d be if it wasn’t for them coming out,” she said. “If it wasn’t for the American Legion, I’m not sure what I’d do.
“This just shows that in these small towns, people just stick together and try to help each other out.”
