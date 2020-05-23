JASPER — The Florida Department of Health confirmed two new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Hamilton County on Saturday and one in Lafayette County.
The Hamilton County cases are both inmates at Hamilton Correctional Institution, which now has 150 positive inmates and five positive staff members, according to data from the Florida Department of Corrections. There are still 183 tests pending from Hamilton CI inmates, where 927 tests have been returned negative.
Total, Hamilton County now has 161 known cases and 1,693 people have been tested total. The county’s positive test rate is 9.5%, below the 10% target range.
The latest case in Lafayette County is a 93-year-old female in a long term care facility and marks the eighth confirmed case in the county.
There have been 349 people tested from Lafayette County with a positive rate of 2.3%.
Suwannee County added no new cases Saturday, remaining at 164 known cases in the county, including five non-Floridians. Suwannee’s positive test rate is 7.7% as 2,125 people have been tested. There have been 18 deaths and 37 hospitalizations in positive patients.
Health department data shows, as of Friday afternoon, Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center has 58 positive residents — including 33 transferred out of the facility — and two positive staff members.
Statewide, there were 50,127 total cases as of Saturday morning, with 2,232 deaths and 9,310 hospitalizations involving COVID-19 cases. There have been 858,112 people tested in the state.
