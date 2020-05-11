LIVE OAK — Suwannee and Hamilton counties had one additional confirmed case each of the COVID-19 coronavirus announced Monday afternoon by the Florida Department of Health.
The latest case — the 146th known case — in Suwannee County involves a 64-year-old female.
In all, there have been 1,312 total tests conducted from Suwannee County with 1,166 negative tests. There also have been 18 deaths and 35 hospitalizations in positive patients from the county.
Hamilton County’s 19th case is a 31-year-old male, the 12th positive test in an inmate at Hamilton Correctional Institution. There is still one test pending from HCI where 165 inmates have tested negative. There’s also two positive staff members at HCI.
There have been 426 tests conducted from Hamilton County with 407 tests returned negative.
One of Hamilton County’s confirmed cases is a non-Floridian resident.
Lafayette County has three known cases out of 96 total tests.
Statewide, there were 40,982 confirmed cases as of Monday morning with 7,224 hospitalizations and 1,735 deaths in positive patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.