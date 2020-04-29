LIVE OAK — One additional confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus was announced Wednesday afternoon for Suwannee County, the 129th known case in the county.
The case involves a 63-year-old female and is connected to an existing case.
Health department data shows 731 tests have been conducted on samples from Suwannee County with 602 negative results. One sample is still pending a result.
The latest state data on long-term care facilities indicate 106 of the county’s cases are staff or residents at Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center: 47 staff members and 59 residents, of which 32 had been transferred out of the facility. That data shows one positive staff member at both Dacier Manor and the Good Samaritan Center at the Advent Christian Village.
However, ACV President and CEO Craig Carter said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon said one resident at Dacier Manor, the village’s assisted living facility, has tested positive as well. All staff and residents were tested at both facilities late last week. Kerry Waldron, the administrator of health in Suwannee County, said Tuesday at the Board of County Commissioners meeting that 52 people (31 residents and 21 staff members) were tested from Dacier Manor with 349 (140 residents and 209 staff members) tested from the Good Samaritan Center.
Carter said the newest positive case is unrelated to the staff member that tested positive. That employee last worked April 13 while the resident was out of the village for rehab until April 22.
“This individual was asymptomatic but appears to have been already infected prior to admittance,” Carter said. “We are blessed we were testing because it enabled us to learn of this positive case early on.”
Carter said the patient is being treated at an alternate site designated as an isolation unit away from the villages’ other facilities.
Waldron said Tuesday morning that 16 of the results from Dacier Manor had been returned with just the one positive result, while none of the samples from the Good Samaritan Center had returned.
Mass testing was also performed last week at Suwannee Health with 131 residents and staff members sampled. Waldron said Tuesday morning that of the 103 tests returned from there, 86 were negative to 17 positive cases.
“I’m encouraged by the number of negatives we’re seeing and I hope that trend continues,” Waldron said.
There have been 32 hospitalizations in positive cases in the county.
Hamilton County has six known cases with one case confirmed in Lafayette County. There have been 147 tests returned negative from Hamilton County with 72 negative tests in Lafayette County.
Statewide, there are 33,193 known cases of the virus, which have helped lead to 5,419 hospitalizations. There have been 1,218 deaths in positive patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.