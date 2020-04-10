LIVE OAK — The Florida Department of Health announced Friday afternoon an additional confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Suwannee County. The case is the 59th known case in the county.
The patient is a 34-year-old male and is not travel related. The case also is not connected to the outbreak at the Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The county has had nine hospitalizations out of those confirmed cases, while the health department data shows 40 of the cases are staff and residents at a long-term care facility.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County (DOH-Suwannee) is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
Those contact investigations involve identifying everyone that had been into contact with the confirmed case in the previous 14-21 days, said Kerry Waldron, the county’s health administrator, at a special called Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Waldron said health department staff then has a conversation with those individuals about their contact with the confirmed case as well as what have they been doing since then, do they have symptoms and have they been staying home.
“You can figure, on average, one person will have about a minimum of 10 people that they have been in close contact with,” Waldron said.
He added that the message from the health department as well as other state officials has been consistent: stay home.
“We are still strongly begging and asking folks to please stay home,” he said. “Identify what is important…Make common sense decisions about your household and where you put yourself at. Please stay home. That’s the best way to get ahead of this. Stay home and self isolate.
“That’s what we’re doing with the folks that are positive and close contacts. We are firmly explaining to them the best way they can help contain the COVID is to stay home.”
The health department said in its Friday evening update that 284 tests have been performed in the county with 225 negative results.
Hamilton County has two confirmed cases with 57 negative test results. There is also one sample still awaiting testing or pending results.
There is one confirmed case in Lafayette County, where 34 tests have returned negative.
According to the health department, one case in both Hamilton and Lafayette counties are also staff or residents at long-term care facilities. Hamilton County’s cases are from Jasper and Jennings, while Lafayette’s case is a Mayo resident.
There are 45 residents of Live Oak that are confirmed cases with two each from Wellborn and O’Brien, while Branford and McAlpin have one case each. The residences of eight cases are listed as missing in the health department data.
Statewide, there are 17,968 cases with 2,496 people hospitalized from the virus. There are 419 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state.
