DOWLING PARK — With results returning from mass testing at Dacier Manor and the Good Samaritan Center, the Advent Christian Village announced Thursday that two additional staff members have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday morning that nine new cases of the virus have been confirmed in Suwannee county. There are now 139 known cases in the county. A seventh case — the first in a non-Florida resident — has also been confirmed for Hamilton County with a second case announced for Lafayette County.
The nine new cases in Suwannee County involve six males, ages 41, 91, 78, 76, 43 and 31; and three females, ages 77, 83 and 52. Seven of the nine are connected to an existing case. The Hamilton County cases is a 41-year-old female, while the new case in Lafayette County is a 27-year-old male and is connected to an existing case.
The health department also announced Friday afternoon the death of an 82-year-old female previously diagnosed with the virus, the 15th in the county.
In a statement, ACV CEO and President Craig Carter said two additional staff members of the Good Samaritan Center tested positive and that both appear to be unrelated to the original positive case at the skilled nursing facility at the village.
In Carter’s statement, he said no residents had tested positive.
“Both individuals have not displayed any symptoms, so again, it is a blessing we were able to test everyone and learn of these positive cases early on and address the issue,” Carter said, adding the employees are now at home in quarantine. “We are closely monitoring the situation since everyone else’s test results were negative.”
He added that several tests came back inconclusive with individuals being retested.
According to health department data, Dacier Manor has one positive staff member and one resident that has been transferred out of the facility. Carter said earlier in the week that the resident’s case was not related to the positive staff member’s case and had been moved to an isolation unit at an alternate site.
The data also shows one positive resident at the Good Samaritan Center and one positive staff member. Carter said that positive resident is the same one that tested positive upon returning to Dacier Manor. He said upon testing positive, the patient was admitted to the Good Samaritan Center in order to provide care at the alternate care site that the Agency for Heath Care Administration approved for ACV.
According to the data, Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center, which had an outbreak that has been responsible for the majority of the county’s cases, has 59 positive residents — 32 of which have been transferred out of the facility — and 17 positive staff members. As of Tuesday, the data showed 47 positive staff members at Suwannee Health.
There have been 797 tests conducted from Suwannee County with 658 negative results.
Hamilton County has had 174 samples tested with 167 negative results, while there have been 81 tests conducted from Lafayette County.
Across the state, the health department shows there are 34,728 confirmed cases which has led to 5,767 hospitalizations in positive patients and 1,314 deaths.
