DOWLING PARK — Two staff members at the Advent Christian Village have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the village has announced.
In a statement on the ACV website, ACV President and CEO Craig Carter said “in an effort to be open and transparent” the village has had an employee of Good Samaritan Center — the skilled nursing center at ACV — and an employee at Dacier Manor — the village's assisted living facility — have both tested positive for the virus.
According to Carter, the cases appear to be unrelated and neither has been at work for more than a week. Staff members that worked with the employees that tested positive have also been sent home to self quarantine for 14 days.
The statement also said that no residents at either facility are exhibiting symptoms and at the recommendation of the health department, all residents at the facilities are being asked to stay in their rooms.
Carter said that health personnel from the state have been at ACV both Thursday and today to test all residents and staff at both facilities.
“We will continue to monitor and follow all directives from the governmental agencies,” Carter said in the statement. “The employees will not be allowed to return to work until cleared by medical officials.
“Lastly, I want to express my gratitude to the Suwannee County Health Department for the way they have been helpful and timely in their response to this situation.”
