LIVE OAK — For the second straight day there were no new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health.
However, Advent Christian Village has announced an additional staff member has tested positive.
In the latest state update, Suwannee County has 141 known cases as well as 32 hospitalizations and 16 deaths. The 16 deaths are all staff or residents of a long-term care facility, Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center.
In the latest health department data, Suwannee Health had 83 positive cases in staff and residents as of Saturday afternoon. That includes 64 residents — 33 of which have been transferred out of the facility — and 19 staff members.
Dacier Manor and the Good Samaritan Center at the Advent Christian Village also have positive cases. Dacier Manor, the assisted living facility, has had one staff member test positive as well as a resident, who was transferred out of the facility to Good Samaritan Center, a skilled nursing facility. From there that patient was moved to an alternate care site designated as an isolation unity. The Good Samaritan Center has had four staff members test positive, according to a statement from ACV President and CEO Craig Carter. State data shows three positive staff members as of Saturday.
Carter said Monday that the composite information initially received from the mass testing at their facilities showed the staff member tested negative. However, the paperwork showed a positive result.
“Health officials have been made aware of this revelation and they are working with us to address the issue,” Carter said.
Suwannee County has held firm at 141 known cases since Saturday. Meanwhile, there have been 356 new tests returned for the county in that span — all returned negative. Kerry Waldron, the administrator for health in the county, said those are the results of mass testing conducted last month at the ACV facilities.
Mass testing was performed at Rising Oaks and Surrey Place Care Center on Monday.
Hamilton County has seven confirmed cases, six in residents, while Lafayette County has two known cases. There have been 177 negative tests returned in Hamilton County to 83 in Lafayette.
Statewide, there were 36,897 total cases Monday morning according to the health department, which includes 6,119 hospitalizations in positive cases as well as 1,399 deaths.
