LIVE OAK — The 90th case of the COVID-19 coronavirus confirmed in Suwannee County was announced Saturday evening by the Florida Department of Health.
The case involves an 80-year-old female and is connected to an existing case.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County (DOH-Suwannee) is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
Health department data shows that there have been 24 hospitalizations from the virus in the county and six deaths, an 81-year-old male announced Saturday morning as well as a 77-year-old female, two 74-year-old males, a 79-year-old male and an 80-year-old male.
Hamilton County has three confirmed cases and Lafayette County has one known case of the virus.
In the state, the health department said there are 25,492 confirmed cases with 748 deaths and 3,745 hospitalizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.