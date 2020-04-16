LIVE OAK — The 81st confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus was announced Thursday morning by the Florida Department of Health.
The case involves a 54-year-old female and is connected to an existing case.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County (DOH-Suwannee) is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
According to health department data, there have been 18 hospitalizations in the county from the virus with three deaths.
There have been 395 tests conducted from Suwannee County with 314 negative results. One sample is still awaiting testing or the result is pending, according to the health department data.
The health department shows that 71 of the county's cases are staff or resident in long-term care facilities. Seventy-two of those infected are from Live Oak with three from Wellborn, two from O'Brien, two from McAlpin and one from Branford. One residence is listed as missing in the health department data.
Hamilton County has two confirmed cases with one known case in Lafayette County. There have been 78 negative test results in Hamilton County with one still pending. Lafayette County has had 40 people test negative for the virus.
Statewide, there are now 22,897 confirmed cases with 633 deaths and 3,305 hospitalizations.
