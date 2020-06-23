LIVE OAK — One week after topping 200 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Suwannee County surged past 300 cases Tuesday.
The Florida Department of Health announced 49 new confirmed cases of the virus in the county Tuesday, bringing the total to 339 known cases.
According to the health department, just four of the new cases were connected to an existing case.
The health department also announced Tuesday the death of an 85-year-old male that had previously tested positive for the virus, the 19th death in a COVID-19 patient in the county.
In the past week, Suwannee County has received confirmation of 128 new cases of the virus and its case total has nearly doubled in the past two weeks with the addition of 161 cases.
The county’s positive test rate, which is 9.9% overall, is 18.2% in the past week out of 704 tests conducted. In that span, it was greater than 20% four days with two days of at least 50% of the tests returned testing positive.
In the past two weeks, 16.2% of 991 people tested in the county have tested positive for the virus.
Health department data shows 122 of the county’s cases are staff or residents at long-term care facilities.
There were no new cases announced Tuesday for Lafayette County, which has 20 known cases out of 459 tests conducted. Seven of the county’s cases were staff or residents at long-term care facilities with two being hospitalized.
Hamilton County added two new cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 304 confirmed cases, of which 217 are staff or inmates at a correctional facility.
Out of 2,531 total tests conducted in Hamilton County, 12% have tested positive.
As of Tuesday morning, the state of Florida had 103,503 known cases, an increase of nearly 3,300 since Monday. Those cases include 13,325 hospitalizations and 3,238 deaths.
