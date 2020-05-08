LIVE OAK — An additional confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus were announced Friday by the Florida Department of Health for both Suwannee and Hamilton counties.
An 18th death in a positive patient was also announced for Suwannee County, an 85-year-old female that had previously been diagnosed with the virus and was connected to an existing case. The cause of death is pending review by the medical examiner.
The newest case — the 145th known case in Suwannee County — involves a 40-year-old female and is connected to an existing case.
Hamilton County’s eighth confirmed case is a 27-year-old male.
Hamilton County has had 220 tests conducted with 212 negative results, a 3.6% positive rest rate. One of the county’s cases is a non-Florida resident.
In Suwannee County, there have been 1,253 tests conducted with 1,108 negative results. The county’s positive test rate is 11.6%.
There have been 35 hospitalizations in positive patients from the county.
Kerry Waldron, the administrator of health for Suwannee County, said Tuesday at the Board of County Commissioners meeting, that only 20 of the county’s then 142 cases were not connected to long-term care facilities.
The majority of those cases centered around Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center. According to the health department data, as of Thursday afternoon, there were 78 positive cases in staff or residents at the facility — 13 staff members. Of the 65 positive residents, 33 have been transferred out of the facility.
The state data also shows that 14 deaths have occurred from Suwannee Health: 13 residents and one staff member.
Dacier Manor and the Good Samaritan Center at Advent Christian Village have also had positive cases: one staff member and one resident at Dacier Manor, the village’s assisted living facility. The resident was then transferred to the Good Samaritan Center and then moved to an alternate care site that was designated as an isolation unit. There have been four positive cases in staff members from the Good Samaritan Center, the skilled nursing facility at ACV.
All three of those long-term care facilities have undergone mass testing from the state, as have the Surrey Place Care Center and Rising Oaks. Those two had testing performed Monday with 162 staff and residents tested at Surrey Place and 43 tested at Rising Oaks. Waldron said those results may be back this week.
In Lafayette County, where there have been three known cases, one is at Lafayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. That patient is still at the facility.
Mass testing was performed Thursday at Lafayette Nursing and Rehab.
So far, 92 tests have been conducted in Lafayette County with 89 negative results.
Statewide, there have been 39,199 known cases as of Friday morning with 6,929 people admitted to hospitals with the virus and 1,669 deaths in COVID positive patients.
