LIVE OAK — One additional death and two new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus for Suwannee County were announced Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.
There are now 16 deaths in positive patients from the county as well as 141 known cases.
The death was an 88-year-old female previously diagnosed with the virus and is connected to an existing case. The cause of death is pending review by the medical examiner. All 16 deaths are staff or residents of a long-term care facility, Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The new known cases are a 73-year-old female connected to an existing case and a 42-year-old male.
Health department data shows that 827 tests have been conducted from Suwannee County with 686 negative results. The county’s 17% positive rate is second highest in the state, trailing only Gadsden County’s 18% rate.
Hamilton County has seven known cases, one in a non-Florida resident, while Lafayette County has two confirmed cases. There have been 173 negative test results from Hamilton County with 79 tests returned negative from Lafayette County.
According to data from the health department, as of Thursday night, there was five cases from the Advent Christian Village — three staff members at the Good Samaritan Center and one staff member and one resident at Dacier Manor. That resident has been transferred out of the facility.
Suwannee Health had 17 positive staff members Thursday night along with 62 positive patients, including 34 that had been transferred out of the facility.
As of Saturday morning, there were 35,463 known cases of the virus in the state, including 5,945 hospitalizations in positive patients and 1,364 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.