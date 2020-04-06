LIVE OAK — Thirteen new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were announced Monday morning by the Florida Department of Health.
The new cases involve 10 females, ages 20, 29, 33, 39, 40, 43, 59, 64, 76 and 84 years old; and three males, ages 67, 74 and 74 years old.
According to the health department, 29 of the 31 cases in the county had close contact with an existing confirmed case. The state shows 19 cases in the county are staff or residents at a long-term care facility.
Hamilton County had its first confirmed case announced Monday morning as well, a 56-year-old female that had close contact with an existing case.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County and Hamilton County are now conducting their contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
There have been 184 people sampled for testing in the county, 152 negative results and one still awaiting testing.
There have been 44 negative results in Hamilton County with one awaiting testing.
Lafayette County has not had a confirmed case with 23 testing negative.
Statewide, there are now 13,324 confirmed cases with 1,593 people hospitalized from the virus and 236 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.