LIVE OAK — An additional death in a COVID-19 coronavirus case in Suwannee County was announced Saturday morning by the Florida Department of Health as well as two additional positive cases.
The county now has 11 deaths and 108 known cases.
The latest death is a 63-year-old male that was a resident of a long-term care facility and had been hospitalized, while the two new cases involve a 12-year-old female and a 50-year-old male. The man had existing contact with an existing case while the girl did not, according to the health department.
The other deaths in the county that had the virus were an 80-year-old male, a 78-year-old female, a 77-year-old female, an 81-year-old male, a 62-year-old female, a 79-year-old male, three 74-year-old males and a 67-year-old male.
All of the county’s deaths were residents of Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center, the lone long-term care facility that the state lists as having positive cases. Of the county’s cases, 92 are staff and residents at long-term care facilities.
On Friday, though, Advent Christian Village announced they have had staff members at both Dacier Manor, the village’s assisted living facility, and the Good Samaritan Center, the skilled nursing facility at ACV, test positive. However, neither employee, who haven’t been at work in more than a week, are residents of Suwannee County.
The health department data shows 109 known cases, but one case showing on the state database was an existing Columbia County case that was retested and now shows a Suwannee County address, according to Kerry Waldron, the county’s administrator of health.
In all, 534 tests have been conducted on Suwannee County cases with 426 negative test results. Two samples are awaiting testing.
Hamilton County has six known cases and Lafayette County has one confirmed case of the virus. There have been 126 negative test results from Hamilton County where there are four samples awaiting testing. There have been 63 negative test results from Lafayette County.
The health department said there are 30,839 confirmed cases statewide and that 4,849 positive patients have been hospitalized with 1,055 deaths.
