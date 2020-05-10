JASPER — Ten new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were announced Sunday for Hamilton County with the Hamilton Correctional Institution now having 11 positive inmates.
The 10 new cases follow one case announced Friday for Hamilton County and brings the county’s total to 18, 17 in Florida residents.
The new cases are all men, ages 40, 43, 25, 27, 23, 22, 28, 52, 23 and 25 years old.
HCI also has two positive tests in staff members. According to the Florida Department of Corrections, 156 inmates tested negative and 10 tests are still pending.
Suwannee Correctional Institution has one positive staff member, while one inmate has tested negative. There are no positive cases at the Mayo Correctional Institution Annex.
According to FDC, 623 inmates have tested positive across the state, coming in 13 facilities. Six of those facilities have at least 50 positive cases.
One additional case was also announced Sunday for Suwannee County, a 64-year-old female not connected to an existing case. Suwannee County now has 146 confirmed cases, along with 35 hospitalizations in positive patients and 18 deaths. All 18 deaths were residents at Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center.
According to health department data, Suwannee Health had 75 positive cases as of Friday afternoon — 65 residents, including 34 that have been transferred out of the facility, and 10 staff members.
Dacier Manor and the Good Samaritan Center at the Advent Christian Village also have positive cases — one resident that has been transferred and one staff member at Dacier Manor, the assisted living facility at ACV, as of Saturday afternoon; and one staff member and that same resident at the Good Samaritan Center, the village’s skilled nursing facility. The resident is being cared for at an alternate site set up as an isolation unit.
Three staff members at the Good Samaritan Center have recovered and been cleared to return to work following two negative tests within a 24-hour span, ACV President and CEO Craig Carter said Friday in a statement.
Lafayette Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayo has one positive case in a resident, as of Friday afternoon.
Total, Lafayette County has three known cases out of 94 total tests. Ninety-one tests have returned negative.
There have been 1,287 tests conducted in Suwannee County with 1,141 negative results while Hamilton County has had 238 of 256 total tests come back negative.
Statewide, there were 40,596 cases as of Sunday morning with 7,171 hospitalizations and 1,721 deaths involving COVID cases.
