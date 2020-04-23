LIVE OAK — The 106th confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Suwannee County was announced Thursday afternoon by the Florida Department of Health.
The latest case involves a 45-year-old female and is not connected to an existing case.
Health department data shows 29 hospitalizations and nine deaths in positive cases in the county.
Kerry Waldron, the administrator of health in the county, said Tuesday at a Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners meeting that those figures don’t indicate that everybody still has the virus. He also noted that all of the cases that ended in deaths were patients that had serious underlying medical conditions that could have been the reason for the deaths.
However, in the state calculations once a person tests positive, they are always considered a case and the deaths are included, regardless.
He also added that the state is working on a way to calculate and provide information on the number of recoveries. He said, though, every case is different in regards to recovering, but just using the 14-day isolation period as a guideline, the county could have as many as 30 recovered patients.
There have been 491 samples tested from Suwannee County with 385 results returned negative.
After stating in a April 14 meeting that the next week would be critical in determining the status of the virus in the county, Waldron said Tuesday that he was encouraged after last week.
He said the number of calls from people with symptoms and the request for tests had declined. He also noted that all but 12 of the county’s cases — now 13 — were affiliated with the outbreak at Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center.
“We currently do not have wide community spread and we want to keep it that way,” Waldron said.
In Thursday evening’s data, Hamilton County has six confirmed cases with one in Lafayette County.
There have been 116 tests conducted in Hamilton County with 110 tests returned negative and one sample awaiting testing. Lafayette County has had 58 tests with 57 negative results.
The health department data shows 29,648 known cases in the state with 4,640 hospitalizations and 987 deaths in positive patients.
