LIVE OAK — Three additional deaths in COVID-19 coronavirus cases were announced Tuesday morning in Suwannee County by the Florida Department of Health, as well as 10 additional known cases.
The new announcements bring the county’s totals to 128 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.
The deaths involve a 68-year-old male and 71-year-old and 85-year-old females, all of which were residents at Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center. All 14 of the county’s deaths were residents at the long-term care facility.
According to health department data, as of Monday night, 104 of the county’s cases are staff or residents at Suwannee Health: 47 staff members and 59 residents, of which 32 had been transferred out of the facility.
There have been 31 hospitalizations of positive cases in the county.
The 10 new cases are all connected to an existing case and involve an 80-year-old male as well as nine females, ages 82, 88, 85, 75, 78, 35, 54, 54 and 60.
The county also had an additional 120 test results announced Tuesday morning, which comes on the heels of mass testing by the Florida National Guard strike teams at Suwannee Health as well as both Dacier Manor and the Good Samaritan Center at the Advent Christian Village where a staff member at both facilities tested positive last week. No other cases have been announced at either facility and neither staff member are residents of Suwannee County.
Total, there have been 710 tests conducted in Suwannee County with 582 negative results. Two samples are still awaiting testing.
In Hamilton County, there are six known cases and there have been 140 negative test results and three samples still pending.
Lafayette County has had one confirmed case, while there have been 70 negative test results.
