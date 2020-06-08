It is interesting to reflect on things that have a profound impact on your life. Many times that impact will last a lifetime and perhaps even travel into several generations after your own lifespan.
Such is the case with a simple 9x16 flag that has hung in my window since it was given to me in late February 2003.
There is nothing remarkable about the appearance of the flag of white bordered with red and centered with a royal blue star. The remarkable essence it holds is what it represents to those of us that have a deep stream of patriotism running through our veins. You see, this flag lets those who pause to look upon it know that we have someone near and dear to us serving in the military. Were the star to be gold it would indicate they had given their lives during their service to America.
I’m sure everyone who flies this flag could tell you the exact moment it came to be in their possession along with the details for the gift and of the person who gifted it to them.
Allow me to share my story and why I have flown this flag with pride and shall continue to do so until it is passed to another generation of my family.
I recall with clarity the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, when someone burst into The Mayo Free Press office to let us know America was under attack. I watched the live feed of passenger planes being used as human missiles to take down the Twin Towers in New York and the Pentagon in Washington D.C. My co-worker Linda Smith and I could barely wrap our minds around the carnage we were witnessing when a third plane that was later reported to be targeting the White House crashed in a remote field of Pennsylvania.
The ensuing months saw numerous military action as America sought to keep our shores safe. The months turned into years as the fighting raged on, the loss of life and injuries were reported daily and the war continued.
This continuation of war brought me to the National Guard Armory in Live Oak, Florida, in February 2003 to cover the story of the 269th Engineer Company, who were called up to go to Iraq. They would report to Ft. Stewart, Georgia, to prepare for their overseas duty some three months later that year.
I recently talked with Live Oak Police Chief Keith Davis and Lafayette County Sheriff’s Lt. Lonnie Hempstead. Both of these National Guard members remember the departure date well and served over a year with the 269th Company in Iraq producing rock and asphalt to pave roads and parking lots. They repaired runways and helicopter landing pads and cleared 75 ammunition bunkers along with loading and destroying thousands of tons of Iraqi ordnance.
I remember the day well too. It was a clear February morning in 2003 at the Live Oak Armory where emotions ran high as I stepped into the room crowded with soldiers and their families standing close to hug, kiss or give a handshake. I can’t possibly know what their thoughts were, but I do recall mine … this could be the last time some of them would see their loved one alive.
I saw Sgt. Buford Butts and walked over to where he was standing. I knew him since our families are connected through our grandchildren. We talked about the deployment and I wished him well. As I started to walk away he handed me a flag. I thanked him knowing I would proudly display it once I returned home to Mayo.
It wasn’t long before the troops were boarding the buses that would take them to Ft. Stewart, Georgia. It was there a doctor discovered a heart condition that would keep Sgt. Butts from going to Iraq with his fellow servicemen.
His daughter, Brenda Butts Miller, told me the news broke his heart, but not his patriotic spirit.
“Somehow, he convinced the officers in charge to allow him to ‘man the facility’ at the Live Oak Armory,” Brenda said.
I was reminded of that day in 2003 when 10-year-old Sawyer, my great-grandson, who is also Stg. Buford Butts great-great-grandson, was washing the window where the flag has been displayed for 17 years. I paused, and turned to Sawyer to ask, “Do you know who gave me this flag and what it represents?”
He shook his head no, and I felt a moment of regret that I had not already shared the story with him. His eyes grew thoughtful as I told him why it was there, and that it would be passed to him when he is grown and with a house of his own. I told him I hoped he would display it with the same pride in his grandfather’s service that I felt and that he would be sure to pass the pride along to his children that are blessed to live in America, the land of the free and the brave.
