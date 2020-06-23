We are at the halfway mark of 2020 and I am thinking, “What next!”
This year ushered in a new decade and it ushered in crisis events that are keeping my mind in a tailspin as I try to sort through the barrage of negative news shooting through our news feed with a little more realism than I choose to watch.
Now, don’t get me wrong. I am a staunch advocate for truth and will go to great lengths to ensure that the information I believe has passed the ‘truth meter test’ that has stood strong inside me for 76 years. I’m not saying that I always get it right, but my parents taught me to compare what I see, and what I hear with the moral compass living inside me based on my belief in God and on laws that have their roots anchored in common decency.
I was taught that the responsibility of my choices determines my outcome in life. I continue to follow the mindset that guides; ‘Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me!’
This moral compass might reside in all of us at birth, but I believe it has to be developed in much the same way that other habits are developed in us. As a person who observes humanity from a non-judgmental perch, I am fascinated to see attributes that dominate one person’s personality, yet lie dormant in another person. You know what I mean — I have seen people who find fault even if they are floating through life on a river of success, while there are others who scramble to find solid ground and never get ruffled or out of sorts with anyone.
This oddity brings me to this conclusion. We become what we desire to become. If we want to live in peace with our neighbor and make a positive mark on society that will be the goal we work to achieve. On the hand, if our daily lives are lead by distrust of our neighbor and with absolutely no goal in sight that is exactly what we will get out of life.
The way to become a productive human being is developed by performing a habit that allows this behavior to be repeated until it is done unconsciously over and over again. When the habit is beneficial, the results are beneficial, when the habit is detrimental, the results are detrimental.
Think about it; could it be that the horrendous sights and sounds playing over the air waves could be curbed if folks had learned the habit of concern for each other and the desire to make America the best place in the world to live?
Never in my life have I witnessed an America so hell-bent on destroying itself. There were necessary changes made through the years to better serve all people but, we have always been a nation that upholds the principles on which we were founded. Now, those very principles are in danger of annihilation by some who wish to throw everything out even though they can’t give you a clear answer on what they would put in place of the principles that have worked for centuries.
I’m certainly not saying there is not always room for improvement, but don’t throw out the baby with the bath water! While there are positive changes to be made they must be made with a clear head, not in the heat of riots and upheaval.
This trend of constantly being offended at everything and everyone is wearing thin with those who have worked hard to provide a home of security for themselves and their families. They are the ones who fought the wars to secure our freedom from tyranny — they are the ones who worked long hours to build an economy that benefits even the ones who were too lazy to work, and they are the ones who continue to hold the standard of what a democracy needs in order to survive.
Change is a healthy aspect of growth, but it cannot be accomplished at the cost of erasing our history when our history is what helped us to become one of the greatest examples of a free nation in our world.
On a brighter note, June 14 is a day when we who love America show our allegiance by flying the American flag. In case you have not been taught or perhaps you have forgotten, according to American legend in June 1776, George Washington commissioned Betsy Ross, a Philadelphia seamstress to create a flag for the new nation in anticipation of a declaration of its independence.
What started with 13 stars has now grown to 50 stars, each one representing an individual state that make up the whole of America. President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation on May 30, 1916, establishing June 14 as Flag Day.
I fly my flag every day to honor all the positive things I see in America. I also fly it to remind me to pray for those who wish to destroy her proud heritage by burning her or ripping her apart, and most of all, every time I see the red, white and blue, I pray that freedom will forever ring with truth in your home and in my home.
