LIVE OAK — The Florida Department of Health announced two additional confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Suwannee County on Friday morning, bringing the county’s total to 85 known cases. A third case has been confirmed in Hamilton County.
The latest cases in Suwannee County involve a 76-year-old male and a 39-year-old female, both with close contact with an existing case, while the third case in Hamilton County is a 32-year-old female from Jennings.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee and Hamilton counties are now conducting their contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
According to health department data, there have been 20 hospitalizations from the virus and five deaths in Suwannee County. Seventy-five of the cases are staff or residents at long-term care facilities.
The health department data shows that 75 of the cases live in Live Oak with three from Wellborn, two from McAlpin and O’Brien, one from Branford with two of the residences listed as missing in the data.
There have been 412 tests conducted in the county with 327 negative results. Hamilton County has had 83 tests returned negative while two samples are awaiting testing or results are pending.
Lafayette County still has one confirmed case and has had 43 people test negative.
