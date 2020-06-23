Summertime, summertime, sum, sum, summertime. Artists: The Jamies 1958
Hot. Humid. Afternoon showers. You guessed it. It's summertime! The best part of summer is that we are able to take our workouts outside.
This week my crew of amazing friends and myself ventured over to Big Shoals for a hike. We ended up completing four miles but unfortunately with all the rain, we didn't get to see the rapids. Kind of a bummer because that's what the original plan was but an amazing time we still had anyway. Exercise is a bit easier in the summertime. The days are longer and the weather invites us outdoors. After all, everything is more fun outside — at least I think so.
Before heading outside though, take note of the following tips to keep you safe as you enjoy the balmy AND humid days of summer:
• Summer heat can be an issue so think about what time of day would be best to exercise outside. Mornings and evenings are usually the best times especially when the temperatures are hitting the upper 80's and higher. We met to hike at 8 a.m. By 10 a.m. it was very hot so we were all glad we scheduled the early time.
• Hydrate before you head outside to exercise. Drink a glass or two of water an hour or so before you plan to exercise.
• Bring your water bottle with you and be sure to drink often. Rule of thumb is every 15 minutes or so. Staying hydrated is more difficult in higher temps than it is on cooler days. It's important to stay hydrated so that you don't experience being light-headed or nauseous.
• Wear loose light colored clothing. This allows the body to cool itself. If you are on the road walking, jogging, or biking be sure to wear bright colors so that drivers can see you. I have several neon t-shirts and tank tops that I wear for my morning walk/jog when I take one.
• Sunscreen is a must. Be sure to apply liberally all over your body and face. Be sure to get your neck, back and shoulders too. I use the SPF 30 or higher sport version.
• If possible, choose shaded trails if you are out during the hottest part of the day which is generally noon to 3. Shade can cool the temps 10 or more degrees plus keep the sun from beating on you.
• Listen to your body. Should you start to feel weak, dizzy, faint or nauseous stop immediately and seek help. If no one is around, call 911 and get the help you need quickly.
Exercising outdoors also helps lift our spirits and puts us in a better mood. A simple 10 minute walk on your lunch hour on a sunny day will help you breeze through the rest of your work day. Most important? Whatever you decide to do make sure it fills your soul and you have FUN! Have an amazing week!
To your health,
Denise
Denise Sanger is an over 50 health/lifestyle blogger and speaker. Known for motivation, inspiration & loving the BEACH. Certified fitness instructor, Silver Sneakers Instructor, Zumba, STRONG by Zumba instructor, gentle flow yoga, teaches morning classes at Country Strong Gym. Denise may be reached at DeniseSanger.com or HowToStayFitOver50.com, 386-292-6105 or denisesanger@gmail.com.
