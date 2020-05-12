Summer may be my favorite time of year but spring is definitely not far behind. The wildflowers alone put a smile on my face every time I drive by those golden fields of yellow. There truly is something magical about spring that reminds us no matter what else is happening, tomorrow brings a new day.
Another thing about this time of year? It’s a great way to “spring” back into your fitness routine. (OK, OK, I won’t give up my day job.) But it does seem to be easier to get back on track in spring than it is any other time of year. Even those of us that generally don’t spend a lot of time outdoors, enjoy taking a stroll now and then to enjoy all the flowers.
I love to be outdoors no matter what time of year it is and have been enjoying teaching my online fitness classes in my backyard. The cool mornings have been perfect and it’s been a great way to keep in touch with all the amazing people I’m so used to seeing three or more times a week.
In addition to my classes, I’ve been spending quite a bit of time cleaning up the front and watering the many tomato plants my husband planted this year. The hubby is considered an essential worker as he’s part of the food supply chain. His hobby this spring when he’s not working? Planting a garden. I keep asking him who’s going to be eating all those tomatoes when they ripen? My friends need to be ready to take a few or 20 because you know they will all ripen at the same time. When the weather is gorgeous who wants to stay indoors anyway so water I will every day it doesn’t rain.
If you’re ready to head outdoors for some fresh air — especially after staying at home over the past several weeks — these tips will help you get moving:
• Start slow. If you have been a bit laid back lately, take it slow when adding exercise into your routine. Don’t try to go out and run 10 miles if you’ve been mainly channel changing on the couch the past few months. Put your sneakers on and take a 10-minute walk at a pace you can comfortably talk at and build from there.
• Stretch it out before and after you exercise. You know I’m a huge fan of yoga for many reasons including increased flexibility. Before heading out to walk, spend a few moments loosening up by twisting your torso back and forth; rolling your shoulders forward and back and maybe include a few toe touches to loosen your hamstrings and hips.
• Grab a friend. It is so much easier to stay on track with exercise when you schedule it with a friend. Why? You’re less likely to back out. That’s why I love my fitness classes. I have 30+ people in class that I know will be there to exercise with me.
• Try something new. We have a world of options available to us as far as exercise. Love to walk? A hike in a local park adds new scenery. Dust off that kayak and head to the river. Take advantage of the city park and the circuit it offers as you make your way around the track. Haven’t biked since you were a kid? Drag that bike out and head to one of the local Rail to Trails paths located not only here but around the country.
Whatever you decide to do, if it’s been a while since you’ve been active, be kind to yourself. Fitness is a progression. After all Rome wasn’t built in a day as we have heard once or twice when working toward a goal. Have a healthy week.
To your health,
Denise
Denise Sanger is an over 50 health/lifestyle blogger and speaker. Known for motivation, inspiration & loving the BEACH. Certified fitness instructor, Silver Sneakers Instructor, Zumba, STRONG by Zumba instructor, gentle flow yoga, teaches morning classes at Country Strong Gym. Denise may be reached at DeniseSanger.com or HowToStayFitOver50.com, 386-292-6105 or denisesanger@gmail.com.
