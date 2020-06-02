Memorial Day weekend. Already. For me, Memorial Day weekend always means the beginning of summer. When I lived in Ohio, this weekend would be the first BBQ of the year with our last being Labor Day weekend.
This is also the time of year, when many of us want to be outdoors. I’m an outdoors kind of gal so I’ve really enjoyed teaching my fitness classes outside on my pool deck. As we are doing in the online fitness classes, you can take your normal routine outdoors but why not think outside the box when it comes to exercise? That’s what I plan to do when we return to the gym next week to teach our classes by adding outside workouts to my routine. (p.s. if you’ve been online with me and not ready to return to the gym, no worries. I’ll be continuing online as well.)
This morning my friends Toni, Deb and I headed to the Suwannee River and kayaked six miles I believe. Next week, the plan is to head to the Suwannee River State Park and hike. I’m looking forward to seeing the remnants of the Civil War era including what I’ve been told are Ghost Towns and a cemetery. I love history so this is right up my alley.
We are not able to travel too far at this point in the re-opening so I’m grateful for all the beautiful parks and springs right here in my backyard. If you’re ready to change things up a bit, here are a few things you can do outdoors for exercise:
• Walking/Running/Biking. We’re lucky that we have so many Rails-To-Trails paths throughout the country including here in Suwannee County. Load up and head out to a trail for fresh air. You may be surprised by the wildlife you’ll see. I’ve seen deer, fox, rabbits, hogs, turkeys, hawks, an owl and more while biking.
• Kayaking/Canoeing. Have a kayak or canoe? What’s stopping you? Pick a park, put in your kayak or canoe and check out Old Florida. There are also several places you can rent a canoe or kayak that will pick you up at the end of your adventure and drive you back to your car. We caught sight of several gators sunning on the river banks while kayaking the Suwannee.
• Swimming/Tubing. I have had so much fun tubing over at the Ichetucknee Springs including floating right over a manatee. Our rivers are warming up so pack a snack and head over to one of our beautiful parks to float and swim a few hours.
You are more likely to exercise longer outdoors which means you’ll burn more calories plus get some much needed Vitamin D. But don’t forget to put on the sunblock. Have an amazing week.
To your health,
Denise
