When all this started, did you think this many weeks later, we’d still be social isolating ourselves? Or did you think it would take a week or two and life would go back to normal? At least what our normal was at that time?
That’s what I thought would happen. In my mind, I thought, ‘OK, we need to do this to get this virus under control and protect those most vulnerable.’ Then life would go back to the way it was. Yet here we are over a month later.
Lately I’ve been wondering how things will be when we no longer have to quarantine ourselves. I’m fairly certain things will not be as they were before. And you know what? I’m OK with that.
Somewhere along the line, I’ve learned that it’s OK to slow down a bit. I realize who and what is important versus living my life as a blur. Even better? I’ve reconnected with folks I haven’t seen or visited with in quite some time through our online fitness classes.
We may not be in the gym, but we’re having a blast and still connecting. We’re thinking outside of the box. We’re bringing new angles to our fitness classes so folks don’t get bored. Last week, we even did an impromptu dance party. Let me ask you when was the last time you did the Twist or Electric Slide?
We’ve overcome. We’ve adapted. And we’ve moved forward. That’s human nature. We realize how important our connection is to the world and we’ve come up with creative ways to keep those connections even when we’re not together.
What I’ve noticed is that many of us are kinder to each other. Forget about the complainers of the world. They’ll always be there and unfortunately we seem to hear a lot more negative than positive many days. People are very brave from their phones or keyboards. But there are many other things happening behind the scenes we should notice.
Take a look around at those that are making each day a little brighter. You can see the smile in their eyes as they ask how you’re doing even if they’re wearing a mask. They’re shopping for those that can’t. They’re going without including not seeing their families for days on end. And they’re doing it all without complaint.
At this point, I don’t know what will happen when we’re given the all clear to resume our lives. What I hope happens is that we don’t return to the “normal” we had before all this started.
It’s my hope we create a new normal where we appreciate those around us and the gift we receive every day when we open our eyes. Stay well and have an amazing week.
To your health,
Denise
Denise Sanger is an over 50 health/lifestyle blogger and speaker. Known for motivation, inspiration & loving the BEACH. Certified fitness instructor, Silver Sneakers Instructor, Zumba, STRONG by Zumba instructor, gentle flow yoga, teaches morning classes at Country Strong Gym. Denise may be reached at DeniseSanger.com, 386-292-6105 or denisesanger@gmail.com.
