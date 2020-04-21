“Today marks 3 weeks of isolation without sugar. Working out 2 hours a day, no meat, dairy or flour. The change has been fantastic! I feel great! Zero alcohol! A healthy vegan diet, gluten free, caffeine free, sugar free and a 2 hour home workout each day! Lost 30 lbs of fat and gained muscle mass. I have no idea whose status this is, but I am really proud of them so I decided to copy and paste it.”
— Unknown author on Facebook
Be honest. What did you think when you read that paragraph? Did you think to yourself so what? Who cares? Did you think maybe good job but don't you have more important things to worry about? Did you chuckle?
Here's the thing. Roughly 75% will read that paragraph to the end and laugh as it's meant to be received. The other 25% could be any of the other responses because they didn't read it to the end. Some not so nice. Others judgmental and those want to make sure EVERYONE knows how they feel about it too.
When times are tough like they are now, a sense of humor goes a long way. 99.9% of the emails, comments and messages I receive weekly are uplifting. But once in a while someone decides to let me have it. Who do I think I am and what right do I think I have to tell them what they need to do? I can't do what you're telling me to because of x, y or z. You guessed it. Got one of those this week.
I've been a marketer and copywriter for many years so I know most of the time the anger directed at me is a result of something other than what I wrote. I always respond with A. I know who I am. I'm actually quite clear about it. B. I'm not perfect. I've been winning some battles and losing others on my healthy living journey my whole life. Experience counts for a lot especially when you push yourself to get up and get moving. C. One of the most important things to do? Lighten up and stop telling yourself you "can't" do something.
That is, always has and always will be my message. It has never changed. Continual steps forward and picking yourself up when you fall go a long way in winning any battle. No, I'm not a skinny minnie and, yes, I struggle with my muffin top especially since my hysterectomy. Shoot let me say my overflowing cupcake abs are more like it. But my blood pressure? An impressive 115/70 at 58 no meds.
Helping people enjoy the healthy lifestyle journey is my passion especially when it comes to my seniors at the gym. I love to hear stories about how they may not have lost much weight but they're now off one of their medications. Or how they can reach for something in the cupboard they couldn't before. Or when they tell me how much their balance has improved and they haven't fallen in months.
HUGE accomplishments but the chuckles and jokes as we meet several times a week (and now online) to walk the exercise journey together are priceless. People laughing and having a good time makes me laugh and have a good time. And don't you think a little bit of laughter is what we all need right now? That humor and laughter will go a long way toward helping with stress and anxiety.
Why not go back to the top of this article. Reread that first paragraph. Chuckle then share it with a friend who also probably could use a laugh right about now. Kindness and a sense of humor will go a long way to helping us all heal and move forward. Stay healthy and have an amazing week.
To your health,
Denise
Denise Sanger is an over 50 health/lifestyle blogger and speaker. Known for motivation, inspiration & loving the BEACH. Certified fitness instructor, Silver Sneakers Instructor, Zumba, STRONG by Zumba instructor, gentle flow yoga, teaches morning classes at Country Strong Gym. Denise may be reached at DeniseSanger.com, 386-292-6105 or denisesanger@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.