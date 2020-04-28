Busy, busy, busy. We are so busy from the time the alarm clock rudely awakens us in the morning to the time our heads hit the pillow in the evening. And then boom. We’re not. In the blink of an eye, we’re forced to slow down.
My days are blending one into the other. If it wasn’t for teaching the online fitness classes that Becky and I are doing, I probably wouldn’t know what day it was. Those fitness classes give my week somewhat of a schedule because I’ve made the commitment to show up. I need these classes as much as everyone else does.
The rest of the time? I’m finding a new normal. I have worked my whole life. Corporate world to small business owner, I’ve worked. So finding myself with unscheduled days has really left me at loose ends. Felt odd not to have my day booked from sunrise to sundown.
This past week however found me taking time to smell the roses. I’ve been able to get projects done in the house that have been on my to do list for a long time. I seem to be sleeping a little better at night. Probably because my mind isn’t consumed with everything I need to get done the next day.
It’s a scary time for all of us. But it’s also the perfect time to slow down and enjoy this brief lull we’ve been given and view it as a gift. Spend time doing things with your family. Read. Cook. Watch movies. Play. So many things we have been given the time to do.
When all is said and done and life goes back to normal, wouldn’t it be a wonderful thing to have amazing memories be what we think of first? When we’re asked what did you do, we say we helped our kids with school work, planted a garden, played tag with the kids, cooked dinner together? This is what could happen if we turn lemons into lemonade. Have an amazing week and stay healthy.
To your health,
Denise
Denise Sanger is an over 50 health/lifestyle blogger and speaker. Known for motivation, inspiration & loving the BEACH. Certified fitness instructor, Silver Sneakers Instructor, Zumba, STRONG by Zumba instructor, gentle flow yoga, teaches morning classes at Country Strong Gym. Denise may be reached at DeniseSanger.com, 386-292-6105 or denisesanger@gmail.com.
