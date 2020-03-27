Do you have a loved one in a nursing home or a care facility you cannot visit?
Do you have someone who is self-quarantining?
You can let them know you are thinking about them through a special page in the Suwannee Democrat, The Jasper News and Mayo Free Press.
Send your notes and your photos to your loved ones who are restricted from visitors right now to nf.editorial@gaflnews.com and use the subject line Love note and we will publish them in the paper weekly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.