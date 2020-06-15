In October 2019, I wrote about the history of censuses (or “censi”) in Suwannee County. Today, seeing that the 2020 census is currently being compiled (albeit hindered by the coronavirus pandemic), I’m going to step back a little and speak about the history of the Federal census in general. In reading through some census information provided by Suwannee County’s Economic Development Office, I even learned a thing or two that I had not known before.
In Article 1, Section 2 of the United States Constitution of 1789, the Federal government enacted a nationwide census to be held every 10 years, beginning with the first one in 1790. This census would perform many duties, from determining taxation to learning what locations had the highest number of people and growth. It would also provide the Federal government with information to set appropriate voting districts, determine the number of representatives for each state and provide for balanced funding of projects.
The first United States census in 1790 counted 3.9 million individuals; the 2010 census counted nearly 309 million people, and the projected numbers for the 2020 census range around 332 million people. Today, trained citizens called enumerators carry out the census. However, between 1790 and 1870, U.S. marshals conducted the census-taking; a fact I did not know until recently. In addition, these marshals had to provide their own paper and write in the headings related to the questions asked! Uniform schedules were printed from 1830 on to make enumerations easier. The 1790 census was a simple one with only six questions (which I guess helped the marshals who had to write in all the headers!). The number of census questions gradually increased until 2010, when the census became a single, simpler version with 10 questions; many of the other questions that had been on the census were shifted to an annual American Community Survey (ACS).
Another fact of which I was not aware was that all Census Bureau employees swear a lifetime oath to protect data from those that respond. The rule and penalties are found under Title 13 of the U. S. Code. It is a felony for any employee to disclose any confidential census information during or after their employment and could lead to up to five years of imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $250,000. This is one of those laws that I hadn’t thought about before, but in hindsight it makes perfect sense.
Sadly, although the United States has done a good job retaining census records, not every one of them is available today. For instance, most of the 1890 census population schedules were badly damaged in a fire in the Commerce Department Building in January of 1921, and only a few remain today. The surviving records include those for Washington, D. C. and a few scattered partial state results, with a total of 6,160 names out of some 63 million people. The 1890 census would have given historians a great deal of information on the influx of immigrants in the prior years, and the questionnaires themselves were very detailed. In addition, each family had their own separate schedule that was filled out by the enumerators, and these enhanced schedules include race, home ownership, English-speaking ability, immigration, naturalization, number of children born/living and Civil War service. Previous censuses were required to be filed in county clerks’ offices, but the 1890 census was the first one that was not; therefore, the originals (and probably the only) copies of the schedules were sent to Washington, D.C. They remained in fairly good shape (despite an earlier 1896 fire that burned the 1890 special schedules for mortality, crime, pauperism, deaf, blind, insane, etc.) until January of 1921, neatly stacked on pine shelves in an unlocked file room in the basement of the Commerce Building.
We’ll complete our look at the Federal census next week!
