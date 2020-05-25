Today is Memorial Day, a day in which the United States will remember those who have died for their country. The holiday has a long history. The first known instance of a memorial day of sorts is way back in 431 B.C., when soldiers killed in the Peloponnesian War (I bet they don’t study that war in school these days!…) were honored with a public funeral and speech given by the great statesman, orator, and general of Greece’s Golden Age, Pericles. The Greeks, and later the Romans, held similar memorials throughout the years.
Despite its long history in not only the United States, but the world, Memorial Day was not declared a Federal holiday in the U.S. until 1971. For over one hundred years prior to the declaration, American citizens had observed a day of remembrance and respect for those who gave their lives in war. The birth of Memorial Day occurred as a result of the Civil War, with both Northerners and Southerners observing such days. Most of the observances were held in the South, where many of the Civil War graves are located.
More than 25 cities claim to be the birthplace of Memorial Day, both in the North and in the South. Regardless of the exact date and location, the day of remembrance was originally called Decoration Day, as citizens would decorate the graves of the fallen with spring flowers. This tradition continued for a century, with many Southern states having a Confederate Memorial Day in April or May to honor the soldiers who died for the Confederacy. I remember working for the Alabama State Archives in college; we got days off for Confederate Memorial Day, Memorial Day, Jefferson Davis’ Birthday, etc…
After the end of World War I, Decoration Day was expanded to honor all fallen U.S. service members. In 1971, it became a Federal holiday, with the date to be the last Monday of May. For many people, the day is about barbecues, spending time with family, the opening of many water parks, and the “official” start of the summer. But let us also remember those who died to give us those freedoms and many more.
Although it is difficult, if not impossible, to find a comprehensive list of Suwannee County citizens who have died during wartime since the County’s organization in 1858, several sources have given me a good idea of the number of war dead. In honor of them, below is a list of those known to have died during war since America’s entry into World War I. Most are battle wounds, but some are due to disease or training accidents, if known; you will note that practically all of our WWI dead were from disease, and many of them were probably from the Spanish Influenza. If any names have been left off, please accept my sincerest apologies.
World War I (1914-1918); records are less complete than in later conflicts:
Anderson, Mannie – Died of disease
Barnes, Laurence B. – Died of disease
Barr, Henry F. – Died of disease
Burton, James - KIA
Cason, Joseph S. – Died of disease
Cheshire, James O. – MIA; declared dead October 14, 1918
Daws, James – Dead
Dillars, Horace - Dead
Duckworth, Robert Lowe – Died February 11, 1919 of disease
Foy, Rol - Dead
Fuller, Ellis F. – Died November 25, 1918 of disease
Harrold (Harrell), Silas – Died of disease
Harris, Walter – Died of disease
Hawkins, Orza – Died from accident
Hester, James – Died of disease
Jenkins, John E. – Dead
Jernigan, Roger F. - Dead
Keen, Huston – KIA
Lastinger, Joseph – Died of disease
Lattimer, Robert - Dead
Lindland, Tellef – Died September 26, 1918 of disease
Mitchell, George – Dead
Robertson, Harrison - Dead
Strickland, Eugene – Dead
Tillman, Harley - Dead
Tomlinson, Cecil – Dead
Williams, Andrew - Dead
Williams, James – Died of disease
Wright, Riley – Died January 7, 1919 of disease
World War II (1939-1945):
Baker, Marvin – KIA December 27, 1944
Backus, William E. – died unknown date and location
Bearden, Sam P. – KIA November 13, 1943
Beauchamp, Robert E. - KIA
Bell, James Irwin – died of wounds on March 25, 1944, Anzio, Italy
Beville, Curtis B. – KIA
Byrd, James E. - KIA
Carver, Burnice – KIA September 14, 1944, Belgium
Coleman, Alvin D. – MIA; declared KIA March 15, 1945
Collins, Ernest William – KIA July 12, 1944, St. Lo, Normandy, France
De Long, Cyrus W. – MIA; declared dead while a POW of Japan, January 9, 1945
Fussell, David C. – MIA; declared KIA June 13, 1943
Hackney, Claude J., Jr. – KIA December 26, 1944
Hair, John S. – MIA; declared dead January 24, 1946
Harper, William Mack – KIA April 15, 1945, Killinghausen, Germany
Harris, Tom – KIA October 12, 1944, Italy
Hogan, Peter L. - KIA
Holland, Basil C. - KIA
Howard, Green Van – KIA July 8, 1944, St. Lo, Normandy, France
Knight, Carlton Dewitt – KIA October 11, 1944, Zweifel, Germany
Landen, Nathaniel Vasco – MIA; declared dead September 19, 1944, Menado, Celebes Islands
Peterson, Earl B. - KIA
Peterson, Noel Braxton – KIA June 10, 1944, Normandy, France
Prather, Edward F. – KIA March 4, 1945
Prevatt, John Paul – KIA November 19, 1944, Barbas, France
Rogers, John Wesley, Jr. – died of wounds, August 30, 1944, Maffin Bay, New Guinea
Skinner, Steve Earl – KIA November 29, 1944, France
Sparrow, James L. – KIA
Suggs, Solomon A. – MIA, declared dead July 16, 1943
Tapley, Arthur Lee, Jr. – KIA May 24, 1944, Isola Della, Italy
Weaver, William Donald – KIA July 12, 1944, St. Lo, Normandy, France
Williams, Goudgel T. – Died of non-battle causes
Korean Conflict (1950-1953):
Adams, Melville E. – KIA December 1, 1950, Chosin Reservoir
Barrington, Edgar Foy – MIA over Kwaksan, North Korea, June 10, 1952; declared dead February 28, 1954
Hogan, Ashton S. – KIA October 7, 1951, North Korea
Jefferson, Thomas E. – KIA August 7, 1950, Pusan, South Korea
Kerklin, James H. – Reported dead while POW at Chosin Reservoir, December 2, 1950
McCall, Marvin E. – KIA February 13, 1951, South Korea
Vietnam Conflict (1955-1975):
Aue, Otto Wayne – Died of wounds October 15, 1968, Quang Ngai province, South Vietnam
Bass, Duncan Edward, Jr. – KIA November 18, 1966, Pleiku province, South Vietnam
Ford, Charley James – Died November 3, 1969 in training accident, United States
Jenkins, Larry – KIA November 24, 1968, Long An province, South Vietnam
Johnson, Perry David – KIA February 6, 1969, Tay Ninh province, South Vietnam
Smith, Dennis – KIA October 30, 1965, Quang Nam province, South Vietnam
Wall, James Neil – Died of wounds July 15, 1969, Binh Duong province, South Vietnam
Today, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the parades, cemetery visits, and other activities normally held will probably be reduced around the United States. No matter how much public activity can be held this year, every American can stop and remember those who died for our country and our freedom. I thank them for their sacrifice.
More history next week.
Eric Musgrove can be reached at ericm@suwgov.org or 386-362-0564.
