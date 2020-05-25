Today is Memorial Day, a day in which the United States will remember those who have died for their country. The holiday has a long history. The first known instance of a memorial day of sorts is way back in 431 B.C., when soldiers killed in the Peloponnesian War (I bet they don’t study that war in school these days!…) were honored with a public funeral and speech given by the great statesman, orator, and general of Greece’s Golden Age, Pericles. The Greeks, and later the Romans, held similar memorials throughout the years.

Despite its long history in not only the United States, but the world, Memorial Day was not declared a Federal holiday in the U.S. until 1971. For over one hundred years prior to the declaration, American citizens had observed a day of remembrance and respect for those who gave their lives in war. The birth of Memorial Day occurred as a result of the Civil War, with both Northerners and Southerners observing such days. Most of the observances were held in the South, where many of the Civil War graves are located.

More than 25 cities claim to be the birthplace of Memorial Day, both in the North and in the South. Regardless of the exact date and location, the day of remembrance was originally called Decoration Day, as citizens would decorate the graves of the fallen with spring flowers. This tradition continued for a century, with many Southern states having a Confederate Memorial Day in April or May to honor the soldiers who died for the Confederacy. I remember working for the Alabama State Archives in college; we got days off for Confederate Memorial Day, Memorial Day, Jefferson Davis’ Birthday, etc…

After the end of World War I, Decoration Day was expanded to honor all fallen U.S. service members. In 1971, it became a Federal holiday, with the date to be the last Monday of May. For many people, the day is about barbecues, spending time with family, the opening of many water parks, and the “official” start of the summer. But let us also remember those who died to give us those freedoms and many more.

Although it is difficult, if not impossible, to find a comprehensive list of Suwannee County citizens who have died during wartime since the County’s organization in 1858, several sources have given me a good idea of the number of war dead. In honor of them, below is a list of those known to have died during war since America’s entry into World War I. Most are battle wounds, but some are due to disease or training accidents, if known; you will note that practically all of our WWI dead were from disease, and many of them were probably from the Spanish Influenza. If any names have been left off, please accept my sincerest apologies.

World War I (1914-1918); records are less complete than in later conflicts:

Anderson, Mannie – Died of disease

Barnes, Laurence B. – Died of disease

Barr, Henry F. – Died of disease

Burton, James - KIA

Cason, Joseph S. – Died of disease

Cheshire, James O. – MIA; declared dead October 14, 1918

Daws, James – Dead

Dillars, Horace - Dead

Duckworth, Robert Lowe – Died February 11, 1919 of disease

Foy, Rol - Dead

Fuller, Ellis F. – Died November 25, 1918 of disease

Harrold (Harrell), Silas – Died of disease

Harris, Walter – Died of disease

Hawkins, Orza – Died from accident

Hester, James – Died of disease

Jenkins, John E. – Dead

Jernigan, Roger F. - Dead

Keen, Huston – KIA

Lastinger, Joseph – Died of disease

Lattimer, Robert - Dead

Lindland, Tellef – Died September 26, 1918 of disease

Mitchell, George – Dead

Robertson, Harrison - Dead

Strickland, Eugene – Dead

Tillman, Harley - Dead

Tomlinson, Cecil – Dead

Williams, Andrew - Dead

Williams, James – Died of disease

Wright, Riley – Died January 7, 1919 of disease

World War II (1939-1945):

Baker, Marvin – KIA December 27, 1944

Backus, William E. – died unknown date and location

Bearden, Sam P. – KIA November 13, 1943

Beauchamp, Robert E. - KIA

Bell, James Irwin – died of wounds on March 25, 1944, Anzio, Italy

Beville, Curtis B. – KIA

Byrd, James E. - KIA

Carver, Burnice – KIA September 14, 1944, Belgium

Coleman, Alvin D. – MIA; declared KIA March 15, 1945

Collins, Ernest William – KIA July 12, 1944, St. Lo, Normandy, France

De Long, Cyrus W. – MIA; declared dead while a POW of Japan, January 9, 1945

Fussell, David C. – MIA; declared KIA June 13, 1943

Hackney, Claude J., Jr. – KIA December 26, 1944

Hair, John S. – MIA; declared dead January 24, 1946

Harper, William Mack – KIA April 15, 1945, Killinghausen, Germany

Harris, Tom – KIA October 12, 1944, Italy

Hogan, Peter L. - KIA

Holland, Basil C. - KIA

Howard, Green Van – KIA July 8, 1944, St. Lo, Normandy, France

Knight, Carlton Dewitt – KIA October 11, 1944, Zweifel, Germany

Landen, Nathaniel Vasco – MIA; declared dead September 19, 1944, Menado, Celebes Islands

Peterson, Earl B. - KIA

Peterson, Noel Braxton – KIA June 10, 1944, Normandy, France

Prather, Edward F. – KIA March 4, 1945

Prevatt, John Paul – KIA November 19, 1944, Barbas, France

Rogers, John Wesley, Jr. – died of wounds, August 30, 1944, Maffin Bay, New Guinea

Skinner, Steve Earl – KIA November 29, 1944, France

Sparrow, James L. – KIA

Suggs, Solomon A. – MIA, declared dead July 16, 1943

Tapley, Arthur Lee, Jr. – KIA May 24, 1944, Isola Della, Italy

Weaver, William Donald – KIA July 12, 1944, St. Lo, Normandy, France

Williams, Goudgel T. – Died of non-battle causes

Korean Conflict (1950-1953):

Adams, Melville E. – KIA December 1, 1950, Chosin Reservoir

Barrington, Edgar Foy – MIA over Kwaksan, North Korea, June 10, 1952; declared dead February 28, 1954

Hogan, Ashton S. – KIA October 7, 1951, North Korea

Jefferson, Thomas E. – KIA August 7, 1950, Pusan, South Korea

Kerklin, James H. – Reported dead while POW at Chosin Reservoir, December 2, 1950

McCall, Marvin E. – KIA February 13, 1951, South Korea

Vietnam Conflict (1955-1975):

Aue, Otto Wayne – Died of wounds October 15, 1968, Quang Ngai province, South Vietnam

Bass, Duncan Edward, Jr. – KIA November 18, 1966, Pleiku province, South Vietnam

Ford, Charley James – Died November 3, 1969 in training accident, United States

Jenkins, Larry – KIA November 24, 1968, Long An province, South Vietnam

Johnson, Perry David – KIA February 6, 1969, Tay Ninh province, South Vietnam

Smith, Dennis – KIA October 30, 1965, Quang Nam province, South Vietnam

Wall, James Neil – Died of wounds July 15, 1969, Binh Duong province, South Vietnam

Today, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the parades, cemetery visits, and other activities normally held will probably be reduced around the United States. No matter how much public activity can be held this year, every American can stop and remember those who died for our country and our freedom. I thank them for their sacrifice.

More history next week.

Eric Musgrove can be reached at ericm@suwgov.org or 386-362-0564.

