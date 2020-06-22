Last week we were looking at the history of the Federal census. Today we complete that study.
The fire that destroyed much of the 1890 census records was exasperated by the lack of archival procedures for dealing with the fire-damaged records, let alone those that were heavily damaged by the tons of water that were poured in by the fire department to stop the fire itself. To add insult to injury, once the fire was put out for the night, those in charge opened the windows to let out the smoke and went home, leaving the records in ankle-deep water that would be discovered by employees the next morning. The damaged 1890 census remained in Federal hands for another decade as discussions were held as to what to do with them. By 1932, the Chief Clerk of the Bureau of Census sent the Librarian of Congress a list of papers no longer necessary and eligible for destruction; the fire- and water-damaged 1890 census was listed among them and approved by Congress for destruction in 1933. Ironically, just the day before their destruction authorization, President Herbert Hoover laid the cornerstone of the National Archives Building, which would house important records of the country (including the census…).
In addition to lost census records, there are many that are unavailable to the public because they have not met certain Federal time requirements. Federal law states that personally identifiable information about an individual on a census cannot be released until 72 years after the year in which the census was taken. This means that the 1930 census was not released by the National Archives and Records Administration until 2002, and the 1940 census was not released until 2012. The 1950 census is slated for release in 2022. Although this protects personal information for what is presumably the life of the adults on the census, it frustrates historians and genealogists who are sometimes unable to trace histories back to the publicly available censuses. Nevertheless, the available census records provide a wealth of information to those researching history, beyond the immediate help at the time the census is taken.
The 2020 census will affect state congressional districts for the 2022 midterm elections and the Electoral College votes for the 2024 presidential race. Projections from Federal sources indicate that Florida will gain two Congressional seats as a result of the 2020 census, if enough Floridians are counted. Suwannee County’s participation rates for the 2000 and 2010 censuses have been 59% and 70%, below Florida’s average of 71% and 74%, respectively. This means that over the last 20 years, Suwannee County has lost out on millions of dollars in valuable funding, representation and benefits compared to the rest of the state. With the advent of more widespread use of new technologies, there is really no good reason as to why all Suwannee Countians cannot participate in this mandated census to help our community and our government representation. If you haven’t filled out your census questionnaire online, via paper forms, or over the phone, please do so before the deadline. The next 10 years are depending on it…
More history next time!
