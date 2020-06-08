Last week, we began looking at an 1881 booklet from George M. Barbour entitled “Florida for Tourists, Invalids and Settlers.” We complete his section on Suwannee County today.
“The country north of the ridge is pine woods with sandy soil. Here and there are found tracts of hammocklands, varying in size from a few acres to several hundred. These lands contain a rich, loamy soil, and a great variety of excellent hard wood timber, suitable for all kinds of building and manufacturing purposes. There are a number of beautiful lakes scattered over the country, containing an abundance of excellent fish. There are numerous springs, some of them white Sulphur, famed for their medical virtues. There are branches or creeks gushing out of the earth, and after flowing a few miles entirely disappear. The country south of ‘The Ridge’ is more rolling and fertile, and is underlaid with limestone that frequently comes within a few inches of the surface. There are no lakes or streams of running water. There are a great number of natural wells that appear as though they were cut by the hand of man through solid rock; they are round, or nearly so, varying in size from a few inches to forty feet or more in diameter and from a few feet to forty or more to the edge of the water; fish are frequently found in the largest, the water is clear and cool. There are a number of caverns of considerable size, but they have never been explored to see how far they extend under the earth.
“The pine lands produce about fifteen bushels of corn per acre. A little manure and good cultivation will yield more than double that; cotton about a bale to two acres, sometimes three; upland rice, from 40 to 60 bushels per acre; oats and rye are raised in considerable quantities, but I was unable to learn the yield per acre; sugar cane does well, and is a very profitable crop; a great variety of fine vegetables are raised and shipped to northern markets; there are a number of small vineyards in the county, and some excellent wine is made from the grapes; there are quite a number of small orange groves and strange to say, they are nearly all planted by the hands of women, it is a fine country for peaches and pears. The people are just beginning to find out what a great variety of fruits and vegetables they can raise, and everybody seems determined to have an orchard of all kinds of fruit. ‘Turpentining’ has become quite an industry, and there are several large turpentine farms in the county that are reported to be very profitable.
“The Suwannee River is navigable for small steamboats to the crossing of the Jacksonville, Pensacola and Mobile Railroad, and for large steamers to Rowland’s Bluff, near the southeast corner of the county. The river frequently has rocky bluffs and bottoms, and many fine springs are to be seen along the banks and some rich lands.
“The population of the county in 1880 was 7,379, of which 4,166 were white and 3,213 were black. Judging by the number of immigrants, that have gone into the county this past fall and winter, the white population must now be about 5,000.
“Dr. D. G. Brinton says: ‘The climate in this part of Florida is dry and equable. Many invalids would find it a very pleasant and beneficial change from the seacoast or river side, and immigrants would do well to visit it. Game and fish are abundant and the sportsman need never be at a loss of occupation.’”
Join me next week on further Suwannee County history…
Eric Musgrove can be reached at ericm@suwgov.org or 386-362-0564.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.