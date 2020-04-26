News broadcasters, along with others, have classified COVID-19 as the “invisible enemy.” Metaphorically, this medical bombardment on the human population has been depicted as a “war.” Medical experts are crusading for the mobilization of every medical “weapon” in “fighting” this enemy.
As we hear these speeches, the mind portrays various images. It envisions how indiscriminate and extraordinarily catastrophic this enemy is to the health of individuals and in some cases it is lethal.
Equally, our spiritual lives have such an invisible, indiscriminate and lethal enemy. Just as this medical virus has been migrating the world attacking respiratory systems, our spiritual “adversary, the devil, prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour” (1 Peter 5:8). He is commonly named Satan.
This preying “lion” is constantly seeking to destroy the spiritual “breath of God” within individuals. Uniformly he attacks the “spiritual eyes” of individuals because he “hates the Light” (John 3:20) and obstructs individuals from seeing “the true Light” (John 1:9).
Consistently he makes the believer’s life miserable. Satan’s historic attack on the ancient patriarch Job, killing his children, destroying his assets and inflicting painful sores, is monumental.
Deceiving “the whole world” (Revelation 12:9) is his ultimate goal. He often disguises himself as “an angel of light” (2 Corinthians 11:14).
With expertise, he generates distrust in the mind of people. His conversation with Eve achieves the skepticism and suspicion he desires people to have regarding the true meaning of what God has said.
As a word artist, he masterfully manipulates Scripture by articulating his believed to be convincing arguments to encourage people to disregard God’s word. Hoping to tempt Jesus, he strategically quoted Psalms.
Accurately using medical scientific analysis, one day a vaccine will be developed to fight this invisible medical enemy. People will be able to overcome this virus and return to living their normal lives. This invisible enemy will be conquered and its dominion over mankind terminated.
The same is true with this invisible spiritual enemy. Studious time should be spent learning the warfare tactics of this enemy; no longer being “ignorant of his schemes” (2 Corinthians 2:11). One should put on the armor of God so they will be able to “stand firm against the schemes of the devil” (Ephesians 6:11); so they are not overtaken by his deceitful scheming (Ephesians 4:14).
Because this enemy is invisible, precautions should be exercised to avoid being drawn into thinking he does not exist. Throughout time, he has been successful in fighting every individual and trying to take them captive.
His activities are only temporary; his eternal destruction is certain. Our spiritual capture and subsequent eternal destruction is avoidable by utilizing biblical provisions and living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. All Scriptural quotations are from the New American Standard Bible, Holman Bible Publishers, unless otherwise stated. He may be contacted at carlton_mc@msn.com.
