Churchgoers are anxious to get back inside of their buildings for worship. While aware of the many precautions, their desire to return is intensifying. They want to go back to church.
Congregants know they must wear masks where appropriate, but they still want to see their fellow members who they have not seen in many weeks. They understand the need to be cautious about what they touch and even more cautious about who they touch, but they want to see each other “eyeball to eyeball.”
Worshippers know they must wash their hands after going to certain places within the building, but they want to hear the voices of those singing songs of praise and thanksgiving to God. They are tired of seeing someone conducting a virtual service; they want to observe the real thing.
The believers have accepted the recommendation by the medical professionals to stay away from public worship with the understanding it would help mitigate the problem. Their concern for their fellow man, both those who are members of their church as well as those who are not, has been manifested. They have demonstrated their love for other people by staying away so as not to inadvertently give the virus to someone, especially those who are more vulnerable to the sickness. They have practiced the golden rule.
But the disciples are ready to go back to church. They have missed a very important part of their life. They have realized they have missed out on some very essential things concerning their spiritual wellbeing. As the old saying goes, “they did not know what they had until they did not have it any longer.” They have recognized it is more than tradition. Sunday services and Wednesday night Bible study is truly vital to their spiritual existence.
God created within people the desire to congregate. He especially saw the need when it came to one’s spirituality. Properly understanding the instructions in Hebrews (10:24-25) concerning assembling, one comprehends the importance of what is done in this assembly. We are not talking about the different acts of worship by the group, but rather what each individual will do when they assemble with others.
Before individuals come to the building, they will give consideration as to how they can “stimulate one another to love and good deed.” Upon arrival, they will put into action these considerations. They will be motivated to “rouse to action” each other especially in living a righteous life. Encouragement will be greatly emphasized.
Going back to church is very important. It is essential to the Christian life. Among other things, it is where one gets enormous stimulation and encouragement to be living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. All Scriptural quotations are from the New American Standard Bible, Holman Bible Publishers, unless otherwise stated. He may be contacted at carlton_mc@msn.com.
