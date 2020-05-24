God granted the request Paul made on behalf of the Colossians. They were “filled with the knowledge of [God’s] will” (Colossians 1:9). By daily utilizing this knowledge, the saints will develop four Christian characteristics (1:10).
The first characteristic will be how to “walk in a manner worthy of the Lord.” Their daily lives will be conducted in such a way that it would be laudable to be called the Lord’s people. This is very similar to a person living and conducting themselves in a certain way because they are in the king’s entourage.
The second characteristic will be the developing of the attitude of doing activities to “please [God] in all respects.” A person will cultivate the mentality of wanting to make sure pleasing God overrides their personal feelings especially when their individual desires are contrary to the desires of God.
The third characteristic the Colossians will develop will be the “bearing [of] fruit in every good work.” Obtaining God’s instructions concerning “every good work” would be most beneficial because they would then know what God wants them to do.
The fourth characteristic is they will increase “in the knowledge of God.” This indicates that what they received from God was not all of the knowledge of God; there was more to learn.
As much as the Colossians needed to develop these four characteristics, it is equally important for the modern day Christian to develop them. While these are not all the characteristics a Christian should have, these are very essential. We might call them the four A’s: Action, Attitude, Aftereffect and Academics.
One’s daily actions are going to be based upon the knowledge of God’s will. The individual’s daily activities will demonstrate to the world they are a Christian.
The attitude of a disciple of Jesus manifests itself in how focused his thinking is upon how he can please God. The number one thing he wants, more than anything else, is to get a favorable reaction from God for his lifestyle.
The aftereffect of receiving this knowledge will be the defining of “every good work.” Then the Christian will be stimulated to accomplish many good, godly works.
Academics will become very important to them. The quest for knowledge, through daily devotions and Bible study, will become a routine part of their daily lives. Applying this knowledge will improve their daily walk, their pleasing God, and doing many good works. This enjoyable cycle is constantly repeating itself.
The book of Colossians (and the rest of the New Testament) contains the knowledge given to the Colossians by God as requested by Paul. Developing these four characteristics will help everyone to be better at living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. All Scriptural quotations are from the New American Standard Bible, Holman Bible Publishers, unless otherwise stated. He may be contacted at carlton_mc@msn.com.
