The question is not who is my neighbor, but to whom can I be a neighbor? Jesus removes the definition aspect and replaces it with responsibility. The answer is everyone, when given the opportunity.
A lawyer wanting to justify himself asked Jesus the question, “Who is my neighbor?” (Luke 10:29). His question was responding to Jesus telling him to love “your neighbor as yourself.” Jesus does not describe the lawyer’s neighbor, but rather tells a story illustrating how the lawyer should be neighborly. We call this story, “The Good Samaritan” (Luke 10:30-37).
After telling the story, Jesus asked the lawyer, “Which of these three do you think proved to be a neighbor to the man who fell into the robbers’ hands?” The lawyer said, “The one who showed mercy toward him.” Jesus replied by saying, “Go and do the same.”
This lawyer was trying to be legalistic and Jesus answered him accordingly. Jesus gave him a legal answer that was irrefutable. What is remarkable about this story Jesus told, is how He used the most despised person among the Jews, the one they looked down on, to illustrate the one having the most compassion, the most mercy.
In addition to helping the victim (whom the Samaritan possibly did not know) while he lay on the road, the Samaritan brought him to the inn. Here the Samaritan did not put him into a separate room but rather put him in his own room so he could take care of the injured man.
The Samaritan was trusted and respected by the local innkeeper. The Samaritan paid the innkeeper in advance for taking care of the injured man with the promise that if that was not enough, he would settle up with the innkeeper when he returned.
So what lessons can be learned from this story? As was stated in the opening, all should be a neighbor to each other. I must truly help the other person who is in a very distressful situation. I must be willing to lay aside my concerns and focus on my neighbors misfortunes.
The greatest teacher of all mankind is very straightforward in this story. Jesus is a Jew, but He does not use a Jew to illustrate His point. Jesus uses a member of the most abhorred ethnic group, as regarded by the Jews, to demonstrate the compassion and mercy every human being should have for each other.
Citizens of the kingdom of God are not determined by their nationality, their social status or their gender, for they “are all one in Christ Jesus” (Galatians 3:28). The mindset of the Samaritan must be mimicked if one is to be truly living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. All Scriptural quotations are from the New American Standard Bible, Holman Bible Publishers, unless otherwise stated. He may be contacted at carlton_mc@msn.com.
