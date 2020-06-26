First off, a correction and an apology. My apologies for getting NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s name wrong in my NASCAR piece in last week’s column. I called him Bubba Watson instead of his correct name, Bubba Wallace. I knew better but I just couldn’t “see” my mistake even though I proofread the column at least twice. When I mentioned Richard Petty, thank goodness I didn’t have a senior moment and call him Tom Petty! I know that Richard and Bubba don’t read my column, but nevertheless, Bubba WALLACE, I apologize, and Richard, you’re still The King!
I’m going to give you a very loose chronological look back at this pandemic that we are all going through. And when I say all, I mean all of us, all over the world. I'm sure you are probably familiar with an old Chinese curse that goes, "May you live in interesting times." If that is a curse then I guess we all are damned. Interesting doesn't even begin to describe what all is going on, does it? I mean, we are all in one heck of a mess, uh well, except for those who chose to avoid it.
“What??? Wait a minute! Avoid it? You mean we have a choice?” Perhaps we did. Perhaps we still do. Remember when this all started and Hamilton and Suwannee counties had no reported cases? People were telling us that “we were so lucky to live in a rural area” where things were safe. Remember how we looked at what was happening in Washington State, New York and California. We saw what was happening and we began to get an idea of what made the virus worse and what seemed to slow it down and make things better. We learned that a wholesale shutdown and quarantine will put the brakes on, but that can’t go on forever. We learned that aggressive tracking and tracing and testing and treatment worked everywhere it was fully implemented. Places like New Zealand and Iceland eliminated the threat. Places like New York made big progress in the midst of a horrific infection rate.
Through all of this confusion, it became apparent that there are at least two things that we can all do that were proven to be effective beyond any reasonable doubt. Those two things are: 1) wearing facemasks; 2) social distancing of at least six feet. It has also become apparent that crowded gatherings are a perfect way to spread the virus. Many outbreaks have been traced back to crowds, the bigger the crowd, the bigger the outbreak.
So we, in our small towns and rural counties with zero cases, watched all of this going on in hot spots all over the country, and what did we learn? Do we now see everyone wearing masks and maintaining proper distancing, now that these things have been proven to work, proven to save lives? Is the number of local cases still low, is the rate of spread still slow? You know the answer. I do too, and I just don’t get it!
Visitors don’t get it either. A friend of mine visited the area this week and posted on Facebook. She said “I think I need to share this more often...I was in a small town this weekend...I saw one mask in the busy only general store...I saw no masks in hardware store...I saw no mask when I looked in restaurant...I truly do not understand...”
Some people simply say that they do not like wearing a mask. I say to them that if you don’t like the mask, you’re really not going to like the ventilator!
I know that there are parts of this whole experience that are really hard on us! And I know that these times are much harder on some folks than others. But it’s not really hard to keep your distance. It’s not really hard to wear your mask. And when you do these simple things, it’s not hard to save lives. Please! Do the right thing. Do it for your friends and neighbors. Do it for your family. It’s not hard. Just do it!
Need some help with dental problems? The Florida Baptist Convention mobile dental unit will be at Lulu Baptist Church offering free dental care for extractions & fillings only. Pre-screening is required. The screening date is July 11, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. at Lulu Baptist church, 160 SE Gillen Terrace, Lulu, Florida. For more information call: 386-752-6212. The mobile dental unit will be on location to perform the dental work on the week of July 27-31, 2020. Due to COVID-19 each person will be required to wear a mask (provided on site) and have their temperature taken on screening day and the day of your dental appointment.
Once again, I’ve said enough. But you haven’t! Let me hear from you. Tell me how you’re coping with all this. I am hopeful that we can depend on each other to do the right thing, and I hope that we can continue to feel proud of who we are and where we’re headed, and that we all appreciate how White Springs and its surrounding region is a very special place, to be honored and protected. Be safe, be helpful, and enjoy your life in White Springs!
Walter McKenzie
386-303-1394
