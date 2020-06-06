“Inch by Inch, Life’s a cinch, Yard by Yard, Life’s too hard!” Inch by inch we are starting to cautiously (I hope) re-open.
A couple of months back, when we were all advised to stay home I said that I was going to use my exercise outings to explore biking and hiking trails, and that I would report back to you on them. I envisioned that I would do a different trail every day or two. As it has turned out, my original plan was a little too ambitious, I mostly repeated the same four or five trails that were close to home, but nevertheless, I have some good reports for you. I’ve ridden and hiked in Hamilton, Suwannee, Madison and Columbia counties and enjoyed them all. The one thing that is difficult to fully express is how much physical and psychological energy I have gained from these regular, moderate rides and hikes. If you try these rides and hikes out and stick to it for a while, you’ll feel it too!
Here in Hamilton County, I have been happy to see the re-opening of Stephen Foster, Little Shoals and Big Shoals State Parks. All are excellent places to stroll, hike and ride. Social distancing is not a problem at these parks. I have ridden the Little Shoals paved trail about 10 times; each trip is a 10-mile round trip from my house. No two of these 10 rides were alike. Wildlife sightings were different each time and I encountered deer, turtles, rabbits and an amazing variety of birds. Early morning rides were crisp and cool. Afternoon rides reminded me that summertime was right around the corner. I learned to ring the bell as I approached blind curves to avoid near misses with the rabbits. I saw a variety of people too. Families were biking and hiking together and mostly we just exchanged friendly waves and a hello, but I did pause long enough to have nice conversations with a family that was staying at the Stephen Foster Okeefenokee Campground in Georgia and with a wildlife journalist/photograper from Alachua County. What they had in common was that they were drawn to our area by the beauty of our Suwannee River and its surroundings.
My many rides to our own Stephen Foster State Park were exercises in splendid isolation. It is such a lovely place that you would think that there would be more visitors. Perhaps it is our secret for now, but it is one that I can’t keep to myself. A stroll down to the river gazebo offers scenic solitude and one of the nicest places I know to enjoy the silent Suwannee River quietly slipping by. From there you can hike the Florida Trail parallel to the river for as far as you feel up to. Next week I’ll tell you about the trails I discovered in the Columbia County Alligator Lake Recreation Area.
Good news for book lovers, and I am one of them! The Suwannee River Regional Library System Libraries, including the White Springs Library, are re-opening, but they will be open by appointment only commencing on June 1. Per their announcement, “The Library system is committed to continuing to provide services during this time. In order to protect our staff and our patrons, appointments will be required to access our physical collections and computers starting June 1. Providing service by appointment will allow us to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and allow staff to disinfect surfaces between appointments. The hours for appointments will be Monday through Friday 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Appointments will be for 30 minutes per visit per day. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by parent/guardian or adult caregiver at all times. Patrons will be encouraged to use masks and will be asked to practice social distancing guidelines. Appointment times in the library may be used to select material and/or computer use, faxing, and printing activities. For your safety and well-being, no extended stays or social gatherings are permitted. Virtual programs will continue as there will be no in house programs. No meeting room bookings at this time.”
To make an appointment for the White Springs Library, or for phone reference, call 386-397-1389.
The 2020 Census is very important to the well being of White Springs, Hamilton County or wherever you may live. Your response helps to direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, roads and other public services. Results from the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress and your political representation at all levels of government.
It’s quick and easy. The 2020 Census questionnaire is available online. There is a link to it on the White Springs town website, whitesprings.org. It will take about 10 minutes to complete. It’s safe, secure, and confidential. Your information and privacy are protected.
Also, the 2020 Census is hiring Census Takers at $16.50/hour. 2020 Census jobs provide: Great pay, flexible hours, weekly pay and paid training. Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs
Restaurants are starting to re-open...Good news for all of you that have been missing Fat Belly’s restaurant in White Springs. They’re back!! Come check out their new outdoor seating and their new to-go window setup. Tell your friends to tell their friends that Fat Belly’s is back and ready to make your next meal for you! Up in Jasper, the Hatley Street Café is serving some mighty fine food and desert dishes Monday–Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 386-638-0011 for more info.
Once again, I’ve said enough. But you haven’t! Let me hear from you. Tell me how you’re coping with all this. I am hopeful that we can depend on each other to do the right thing, and I hope that we can continue to feel proud of who we are and where we’re headed, and that we all appreciate how White Springs and its surrounding region is a very special place, to be honored and protected. Be safe in your socially isolated life in White Springs!
Walter McKenzie
386-303-1394
