Last week in this column I said lightheartedly that “inch by inch, life’s a cinch. Yard by yard, It’s too hard.”
Then, right after the column’s deadline for submittal, but days before publishing, all hell broke loose! It’s nice to have a nifty little saying to sum up a philosophy or a situation, but nothing can just tidily sum up the horror of what happened to George Floyd. Words fail to wrap around the aftermath, the protests and the demonstrations that have erupted in every state and in more than 50 big cities across the nation and around the world.
If you’ve ever been in a huge protest crowd, you know the feeling of being a part of something that has a life of its own, an entity comprised of elements of frustration, anger, outrage, fear, courage, love and hope. You can feel the energy, you get swept up in it, contributing to the demonstration and trying to keep it peaceful, trying to have some control and trying to not lose control, to deliver your message while surrounded by danger. That is what many of the demonstrators were experiencing, while at least 25 cities aggressively enforced curfews and activated their National Guard forces.
George Floyd endured eight minutes and forty six seconds of agony and brutality before he died. He begged for a breath of air, again and again. He begged for mercy. He begged for his life. All to no avail. It was horrible. Few of us white folk have ever experienced anything like the fear he must have felt the moment he was taken into custody. If we haven’t been there, it’s hard to know what to say, but we must try! We must say something to let the thousands of people who demonstrated and marched forcefully and peacefully know that we hear them. We must say something so that they will know that we are listening and trying to learn faster. That we are listening and trying to understand more. That we are listening and are going to demand change. That we are listening! That we know that in many situations, in many places, in many circumstances, life is not a cinch, life is hard! Hard enough to make you hit the streets, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and march and shout to get your message out, and hope, hope that someone is listening.
This didn’t just happen in big cities, it’s happened in some of our small towns too, perhaps with less rage and anger, but with the same outrage, conviction and purpose. Perhaps we know a little more about “Love thy Neighbor” in small towns, even when some neighbors don’t seem to love enough or even care in return. Or perhaps the neighbor just doesn’t know what to say. Well neighbor, Say something! Say it forcefully but peacefully in the meeting halls and at the ballot box. Don’t riot, but don’t be silent! We’ve all got to say something, and something has got to change! It is time!
Here is what the Rev. Martin Luther King said about action and change. “The time is always right to do the right thing.” “If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.” “Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability, but comes through continuous struggle.”
Once again, I’ve said enough. But you haven’t! Let me hear from you. Tell me how you’re coping with all this. I am hopeful that we can depend on each other to do the right thing, and I hope that we can continue to feel proud of who we are and where we’re headed, and that we all appreciate how White Springs and its surrounding region is a very special place, to be honored and protected. Be safe, be helpful, and enjoy your life in White Springs!
Walter McKenzie
