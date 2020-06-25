MAYO — After much planning and hard work, the Lafayette 4-H council has completed a project of placing three small neighborhood libraries in rural areas of Lafayette County.
These are miniature libraries that have been placed at the first, third, and fourth district community centers and are full of free books. Anyone can take a book from the library, and then either return it when they are finished or add a new book to the collection.
This project started well before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic when teachers and 4-H council members came up with a plan to provide a free library to kids that live away from town and don’t have the conveniences of having a traditional library in their community.
Teachers at Lafayette Elementary School helped in making donations to the libraries. LES teacher Jessica Gainey agreed to help with supplying and maintaining the libraries.
Not only is it a goal of Lafayette 4-H to promote reading and literacy, but also develop community bonds between adults and children. This project will allow adults and children to interact in their neighborhood as well as cultivate working relationships between the Lafayette 4-H and community leaders.
